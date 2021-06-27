5 WWE Superstars who look almost unrecognizable with different hairstyles

Aside from promo skills and in-ring prowess, a WWE Superstar's overall look is one of the most integral aspects of establishing a character.

The legendary Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair's hairstyles were a major part of their on-screen personas. While many trends in the wrestling entertainment industry have faded over the years, the importance of hairdos is not forgotten to this day.

For instance, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair's iconic braid defines her character and makes her stand out from the rest of the roster. Viewers often get accustomed to seeing popular superstars with their unique hairstyles. As a result, it can be quite surprising to come across old photos and clips of performers donning different hairdos.

With that in mind, here are five such WWE Superstars who look almost unrecognizable with different hairstyles:

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's tattooed-up, long-haired appearance paired with a unique facepaint has become an iconic look throughout his decades-long career. However, he didn't always portray The Charismatic Enigma.

The risk-taking daredevil had short, blonde hair at one point in time. Check out how different Hardy looked in his rare high school prom photo:

A young Jeff Hardy (left); Jeff Hardy in 2021 (right)

It's also worth noting that Jeff Hardy sported relatively short hair for some time back during his TNA stint. But his high school prom picture stands out the most compared to his current look.

JEFF HARDY with Fans

At the moment, The Charismatic Enigma isn't involved in a top feud on WWE RAW, yet his fan following remains significant. As a 43-year-old veteran, Jeff Hardy still performs frequently inside the squared circle.

While he has already accomplished a lot in WWE, fans wouldn't mind if Hardy embarked on one last world title run before retirement.

