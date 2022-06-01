5 WWE Superstars who look unrecognizable when compared to their debut

WWE is a place where wrestlers become superstars and superstars become legends. The promotion has dominated the pro-wrestling industry for decades and looks set to continue its dominance in the future.

Over the years, fans have seen stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Chris Jericho completely transform themselves and become some of the biggest stars on the planet. In return, they got the opportunity to become a true inspiration to all the other performers.

Apart from legends, several superstars currently on the roster have entirely changed themselves over time.

In this list, we will talk about five current WWE Superstars who look unrecognizable compared to their debut.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who look unrecognizable when compared to their debut - Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a former world champion in WWE

One can rightfully say that Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. However, things weren't so positive when he debuted for the company.

When he made his first appearance for the company, he looked nothing like he does now. Sure, he was tall and handsome. But his physique wasn't impressive enough to make him a main event star.

Thankfully, he worked hard and built a monstrous body that has made him one of the strongest superstars currently on the roster.

He certainly seems to be the perfect star to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has changed a lot

Brock Lesnar is one of the stars who has never been off their game. He has always been The Beast in and out of the ring.

His debut came in 2002. He was booked as The Next Big Thing and looking at his structure, the moniker seemed perfect. Even after 20 years, his body looks amazing.

However, his overall appearance has changed a lot. Brock Lesnar's newest version sports a beard and ponytail. He has also added some tattoos over the years.

#3. AJ Styles

This entry might come as a surprise. Most people consider Royal Rumble 2016 to be AJ Styles' first appearance in WWE. However, that is not the case.

He contested several matches for the promotion in 2001-02. He was also offered a developmental contract, but a deal couldn't be finalized. At the time, he looked nothing like he does now.

The Phenomenal One was in his early days. He was a clean shaved young wrestler with short hair. Right now, his physique is better and he now sports a beard and long hair.

Styles is currently among the top stars in the company.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most important assets in the promotion. She has worked hard constantly to reach the position where she stands now.

She first appeared in a WWE ring in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament. At the time, she had long hair and a completely different character. After getting contracted to NXT, she transformed herself into the Rhea Ripley we see today.

She now has an impressive physique and short hair, and her on-screen character has evolved levels. She has become one of the most badass women to ever step into a squared circle.

Right now, she is perfectly suited to be one of the members of The Judgement Day. Speaking of The Judgement Day, how can we forget its leader?

#1. Edge

Edge has reincarnated himself from time to time

Edge is a bonafide legend in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and a Hall of Famer. He has changed a lot since his first appearance in 1998.

The Rated-R Superstar has always had what it takes to be a top star. He has constantly changed himself to reflect his current character. While he has showcased a good physique and long hair for most of his career, his current appearance is different.

He has started to look different with age, and now has a defined beard and short hair. He also showcases the best physique of his life. The work he puts in to develop his character is enough to qualify him as one of the greatest of all time.

