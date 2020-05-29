5 WWE Superstars with the most losses in 2020 so far

Seth Rollins and Asuka

2020 has been quite an eventful year for the world of pro-wrestling. Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing WWE and other promotions to stop having their shows in front of live audiences, we are still getting our weekly fix of the action.

A string of WWE Superstars have done quite well in terms of in-ring action, with the likes of Aleister Black, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre dominating their opponents in the ring for the majority of the year so far. On the other hand, there are a select few who haven't had much luck in the squared circle and have lost more matches than they can count on their fingers. In this slideshow, let's take a look at 5 such WWE Superstars.

#5 Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow kicked off the year by continuing her rivalry with RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. Asuka and Kairi Sane had already defeated Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC 2019. Asuka failed to defeat Lynch for the RAW Women's title at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV. Things only got worse in the coming weeks, as Asuka and Sane lost their Women's Tag Team belts to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36.

Asuka has competed in 30 matches so far, and has lost 18! Asuka's bad patch came to an end at WWE Money In The Bank 2020, where she grabbed the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase and won the match. On next night's WWE RAW, it was revealed that Becky Lynch had vacated her RAW Women's title and Asuka had won the belt by taking hold of the briefcase. Fans couldn't be happier at the fact that Asuka finally became the face of the RAW Women's division, after grinding on the main roster for years on end.