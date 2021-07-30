5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly have more losses than wins at SummerSlam

Although they are all former world champions, these five WWE Superstars surprisingly have more losses than wins at SummerSlam.

We are now less than a month away from The Biggest Party of the Summer, and the event's card is beginning to shape up. Things have become even more interesting with the return of legends like John Cena and Goldberg.

Heading into SummerSlam, superstars like Edge and Charlotte Flair have impressive winning records at WWE's second-biggest event of the year. The Rated R Superstar has eleven victories and a single defeat, while The Queen has never lost, scoring four consecutive victories.

However, five other top WWE wrestlers were not as successful in their previous encounters at SummerSlam. Four of them have scored some wins but suffered more losses. The fifth is a former WWE Champion but has never tasted victory at the pay-per-view.

Here are five WWE Superstars who surprisingly have more losses than wins at SummerSlam

#5. WWE United States Champion Sheamus

Sheamus has been in WWE for over a decade. During that time, he has competed five times at SummerSlam.

In 2010, The Celtic Warrior lost the WWE Championship to Randy Orton in his first-ever match at SummerSlam. He suffered another defeat the following year to Mark Henry.

In 2012, Sheamus scored his first victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer, when he defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

After three years of absence, Sheamus returned to compete at SummerSlam 2015, scoring another victory against Randy Orton. The Irish superstar last competed at the pay-per-view in 2017, when he teamed up with Cesaro to defend their WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins but came up short.

Sheamus has two wins and three losses at SummerSlam. He scored another victory over Cesaro in 2016, but the match came on the pre-show, which made it uncountable in the official records.

The Celtic Warrior is currently the United States Champion. He has held the title since WrestleMania 37. Sheamus now seems to be heading into a feud with Damian Priest, who recently defeated him on Monday Night RAW.

The Celtic Warrior might have to defend his US title against Priest at the upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

