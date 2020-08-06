5 WWE Superstars who lost 100+ lbs

In 2020, WWE Superstars are in better shape than ever before. The days of WWE being “The Land of the Giants” are long gone, with today’s sports entertainers focusing more on athletic ability and in-ring skills than putting on size to get as big as possible.

In previous decades, particularly the 1980s and early 1990s, it was a very different story. WWE’s main-event scene was occupied by larger Superstars like Hulk Hogan (300+ lbs) and Andre The Giant (520+ lbs), while the likes of King Kong Bundy (450+ lbs) and Yokozuna (580+ lbs) were involved in WrestleMania main events during that time.

On some occasions, WWE Superstars have gained so much weight that, for the benefit of their own health, they are left with little choice but to alter their lifestyle and food choices.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who lost 100+ lbs.

#5 WWE veteran The Big Show

The Big Show is the most famous example of a current WWE Superstar who has lost weight in recent years.

Having weighed 500 lbs at one stage in his career, “The World’s Largest Athlete” decided to change his lifestyle in the mid-2010s following a conversation that he had with John Cena backstage at a WWE event.

Speaking to CBS, The Big Show recalled how Cena inadvertently challenged him to become a giant with abs.

“I made the comment about a giant with abs, 'Who’d want to see that?' And John Cena looked me square in the eye and said, 'Yeah, a giant with abs. Who would want to see that?' And he walked off. But the way he said it, he challenged me that I couldn’t do it.”

The Big Show said Cena’s comment left him “really upset” but it also motivated him to start losing weight.

Later that week, the seven-foot WWE Superstar began his weight loss journey and he ended up losing 90 lbs in the space of a year.

WWE’s website now claims that The Big Show weighs 383 lbs, meaning he has dropped over 100 lbs from earlier in his career.