5 WWE Superstars who lost their push immediately after losing a Championship

In WWE, getting pushed is often cyclical. While some superstars get consistent pushes through most of their careers, a large chunk of stars have a fixed role and only enjoy occasional success.

Then there are instances in WWE where superstars rise to the top in an incredible way. However, once their title run ended, so did their push. For whatever reason, WWE decided to stop pushing these superstars as soon as they lost their titles:

#5. Bray Wyatt - Lost his push after losing the WWE title in 2017

Bray Wyatt as the WWE Champion in 2017

When Bray Wyatt's WWE career is all said and done, he will most likely be remembered as the biggest missed opportunity of his generation. A superstar who was born into the business, Windham Rotunda had to experience quite a few setbacks.

He finally found his footing in WWE when he became Bray Wyatt. Known as The Eater Of Worlds, he led The Wyatt Family on and off between 2013 and 2016. An underrated run of Wyatt's was during the SmackDown Live era in 2016.

After the brand split was re-introduced, he was drafted to SmackDown, where he first lost to Dolph Ziggler before getting the biggest push of his career at that point.

In a stacked roster with the likes of John Cena, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, etc. Bray Wyatt was quietly picking up a winning streak and was among the most protected superstars on the WWE roster.

His storyline alliance with Orton proved to be a great storyline, picking up fan interest by the end of 2016. This would, of course, eventually lead to Randy Orton's Royal Rumble win in 2017 as well as Bray Wyatt's first WWE title two weeks later.

Wyatt's WWE title win was well-deserved, and the fans made it known. It felt like the company was finally done misusing him and that it would be the start of a great run. Unfortunately, it wasn't.

He only got to hold the WWE title until WrestleMania 33, where he lost to Orton in a controversial decision and poorly-received match. It was a shame because the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt storyline had been nearly perfect up until The Viper turned on the WWE Champion at the time.

Many felt that Wyatt should have retained the WWE Championship and looking back, it was a decision that should have been made. Instead, he lost the title and would face Randy Orton in a non-title half cinematic match known as The House of Horrors. To nobody's surprise, the match was met with poor reception and Bray Wyatt defeated the WWE Champion.

By that point, Wyatt was drafted to RAW when WWE decided to move some of SmackDown's best stars over to the Red brand. He began a feud with Finn Balor, came close to Universal title contention, and had a brief rivalry with Seth Rollins as well.

All in all, the push he received between the summer of 2016 and February 2017 had subsided. He became just another superstar on the RAW roster and would have a somewhat forgettable run-up until he re-debuted with a new character in 2019.

