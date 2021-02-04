5 WWE Superstars who made surprising returns from retirement

WWE Superstars train on the same level as stars from combat sports, which means that their bodies are often prepared to battle with certain injuries.

Of course, this isn't always the case and in recent years alone there have been several WWE stars forced into retirement due to injury including the likes of Tyson Kidd, Jason Jordan, and Paige.

Whilst these three stars are yet to wrestle for WWE since announcing their subsequent injuries, there are many wrestlers who have been able to rehab their long-term injuries and return to the ring after some time away.

Retirement isn't something that has the same finality as it used to in WWE since many stars have returned a while after they decided to step away from the ring.

Over the course of the last few years, several former WWE stars have been able to make surprise returns following retirement and the following article looks at just five of those instances.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart makes his return on RAW

It was believed that Bret Hart's wrestling career had come to an end when he suffered a concussion at the hands of Goldberg when the two men faced off at WCW Starrcade back in 1999.

The former WWE Champion went on to announce his retirement from professional wrestling in 2000 before being inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame a few years later. Hart then interestingly went on to make his return to WWE TV in 2010 where he was able to bury the hatchet with Shawn Michaels following the Montreal Screwjob.

Hart even went on to wrestle Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26, before going on to defeat The Miz for the United States Championship at the age of 52. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer even went on to have a stint as General Manager of Monday Night RAW, even though this was a brief period of time and he was quickly fired by Vince McMahon.

Hart has been one of the most iconic wrestling names in the business for several decades and despite retiring from the business and walking away happy with his achievements, Hart still made his surprising WWE return more than a decade later.

Hart has also made sporadic WWE appearances in recent years as part of storylines with his niece Natalya, who continues her family's legacy in the business.