5 WWE Superstars who could make a name for themselves at the Royal Rumble

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and fans have been speculating for months over which two Superstars will win a WrestleMania title opportunity.

Over the years, fans have seen many WWE Superstars emerge as big stars in their Royal Rumble performances. For instance, The Rock was - at the time, unexpectedly - established as a force to be reckoned with during the 1999 Royal Rumble, despite the performer not winning the match.

More recently, current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was rocketed up to the top of the card in the 2020 Royal Rumble after he managed to eliminate Brock Lesnar who, up until that point, had thrown out thirteen WWE Superstars in a row.

Also in the 2020 Royal Rumble, fans saw then-NXT Superstar Bianca Belair become of the WWE's most talked-about women at the time. During the women's match, Belair managed to capture the attention of the WWE Universe with her impressive performance, in which she managed to eliminate a record eight superstars including WWE Legend Molly Holly.

In the same match, Shayna Baszler similarly made her presence felt, and had a top-notch performance at the event.

Here are five WWE Superstars that could make a name for themselves in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

#5 Former WWE United States Champion Andrade

Former champion Andrade wasn't featured in the 2020 WWE draft and hasn't been seen on WWE television since October. During his absence, Andrade has undergone a minor medical procedure.

According to reports, Andrade is due for a push when he returns to WWE television, potentially alongside his real-life partner Charlotte Flair, who recently came back to WWE at TLC 2020.

A way to set off a big push for Andrade could be a great performance in the 2021 Royal Rumble. The return date for the Superstar is still yet to be announced, but if the reports of him coming back at a similar time to Charlotte Flair are to go ahead, his comeback should be imminent.

Upon his return, it would be great to see Andrade have a defining performance in the Royal Rumble. He is a WWE Superstar who definitely has the potential and ability to achieve this in 2021. Even if Andrade doesn't come out of the Royal Rumble as a winner, he could still have a match that could set him up as a mighty force in WWE.