5 WWE Superstars who could make a surprise return in 2022

After several mass budget cuts throughout the pandemic era, WWE has a slimmer roster now than in years past, which means there is plenty of room for returns.

Several current and former superstars seem primed to make a return to the ring heading into SummerSlam or even Survivor Series later in the year.

Whether it's an injury or personal choice that has these stars sidelined at present, there is a small chance that one or all of them could be making their return to TV screens this year.

With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who could make a surprise return in 2022.

#5. Former Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka hasn't stepped into a WWE ring for almost a year after suffering an arm injury back in 2021. It was recently reported that the former Women's Champion had been cleared to make her return, but the creative team are waiting for the perfect storyline to bring her back.

The Empress of Tomorrow's last match came at Money in the Bank last year. As a result, the former champion went undrafted in the 2021 WWE Draft, making her a free agent. This means that Asuka has the choice when it comes to which brand she can make her return on.

The latest update from Asuka is that the company was looking at a spring return, which means that she could be back in the build-up to SummerSlam.

#4. Former WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena was defeated by Roman Reigns as part of his last outing in a WWE ring in September 2021, making the former 16-time champion part of a historic string of title defenses for the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite being busy outside of the ring, he could be looking to return home soon. Recent reports suggested that Cena could be expected back in the ring around June this year, meaning that he will once again be part of the SummerSlam program.

With Roman Reigns expected to hold the unified World Championship until WrestleMania 39, it will be interesting to see where Cena fits back in.

#3. Former Universal Champion Goldberg

Goldberg's loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia earlier this year was believed to be the final match of his deal with WWE. This means that Goldberg is no longer contracted to the company and there is no update on whether or not he has signed a new deal.

The former Universal Champion has dominated the company as a part-time star over the years and became a huge hit in the Middle East. With the news being confirmed that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia once again in the fall, it's hard to believe that Goldberg won't be part of those plans.

#2. Former Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I want to wrestle @CandiceLeRae this year I want to wrestle @CandiceLeRae this year

Bayley, much like Asuka, has been on the sidelines for the best part of a year after suffering a torn ACL. The unfortunate injury occurred when she was set to wrestle Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

Bayley has remained in the spotlight and regularly shares her thoughts on social media, but it was originally thought that the former Champion would be making her return ahead of The Royal Rumble.

Bayley has now failed to wrestle at two consecutive WrestleMania events and could be set to miss out on SummerSlam for the second year in a row. She is also a free agent following the Draft back in October, which means that she could make her return on either SmackDown or RAW.

The most recent update regarding Bayley's return was that the former Champion could be back on-screen within the month.

#1. Former Divas Champion Paige

Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2018 after sustaining a neck injury and hasn't been able to wrestle since. However, Edge's return following his career-ending neck injury has given Paige fans hope that she can follow in his footsteps before her current contract expires.

Paige's profile was recently moved over to WWE's active list on the company's main website, which has boosted hopes that the British star could be set to make her return soon.

With the stadium show in the UK already on the horizon, Paige could be primed to make her return in another role on WWE TV, which would allow her to play a part in the upcoming history-making event.

Edited by Jacob Terrell