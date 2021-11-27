5 WWE Superstars who married their manager in real life

Professional wrestlers have been flanked by managers since the early days, and in the 80s, it became a crucial aspect of WWE TV. Managers such as Bobby Heenan and Jimmy Hart played a significant role in the careers of many stars of that time.

As time progressed, the idea of a top name having a manager or valet didn't phase out at all. In came Paul Bearer and Paul Heyman, who helped elevate stars such as The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, respectively.

It's very important for wrestlers and managers to have chemistry, as it makes the pairing more compelling on-screen. Sometimes their chemistry might be so strong that it forms a love relationship. What might come next is even bigger.

Here are five current and former WWE Superstars who wed their manager/valet in real life.

#5 Former WWE stars Lana & Miro

During their early run in WWE, Lana and Miro, the latter formerly known as Rusev, were simply presented as a manager/wrestler on TV. The company didn't begin to acknowledge their relationship until the couple announced their engagement on social media.

This forced WWE to scrap the on-screen relationship between Lana and Dolph Ziggler that was being built up. Lana and Miro tied the knot on July 29, 2016, and had a celebration on Monday Night RAW which was spoiled by Roman Reigns.

WWE went on to split up the couple once again on TV. Lana was paired with Bobby Lashley and they were presented as an item. As part of the storyline, she and The Bulgarian Brute got a divorce, and she "married" Lashley.

It didn't last long, however, as they ended up separating while Miro had already parted ways with WWE. He is currently competing in AEW where he's a former TNT Champion. Lana was also released, while Lashley went on to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku