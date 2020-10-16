5 WWE Superstars who got married in secret 

While many WWE couples make their wedding into an extravagant occasion, others prefer to make it a modest event. As a well-known celebrity, it's hard to keep some parts of their personal life a secret. Still, several current and former WWE stars have somehow been able to walk down the aisle in secret in the past.

The backlash from social media seems to be the main reason why many of these stars preferred to marry in secret. Others appear to have kept their marriage private even after their ceremony because they deemed it to be their own personal information to share.

Here are just five WWE couples who decided to get married in secret.

#5. Former WWE Champion John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena and Shay married earlier this week

The most recent addition to the list, John Cena secretly married longtime girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, at a Tampa attorney's office on Monday. According to Metro, the couple, who have been together for around 18 months, obtained their marriage license on Friday, Oct. 9.

The couple was first linked together back in March 2019, just a year after Cena announced his split from former WWE star Nikki Bella. They reportedly met while Cena was filming Playing With Fire.

Bella and Cena were together for six years and planning their own wedding when the couple called it a quits in April 2018. Bella has since gone on to announce her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev and the couple recently welcomed their first child.

This is Cena's second marriage. The former WWE Champion and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, jumped the broom in 2009 but they finalized their divorce in 2012.