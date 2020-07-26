5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten were the children of legendary wrestlers 

The current generation of wrestlers are surrounded by stars in the business and more promotions than ever before since the sport has grown all over the world in recent years.

The rise of All Elite Wrestling has firmly planted the spotlight on stars who would have slipped under the radar otherwise. The net has been cast much further than usual and this resurgence in the business has allowed many names to make their way to the top.

Whilst many unknown stars are coming through the ranks in the company at present, there are many who's bloodline means that they are destined to be part of the business.

The likes of Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Tamina and The Usos are not the only children of legendary wrestlers who have graced WWE's ring in recent years.

#5. Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard has been able to make quite a name for herself in recent years as the first-ever female IMPACT World Champion. Before Blanchard was able make history in her own right, she made a handful of appearances for WWE.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard competed in NXT back in 2016 and lost to Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella before she moved on to be part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Blanchard was eliminated in the first round when she was defeated by eventual winner Kairi Sane.

WWE opted not to sign the star to a full-time contract after her dismissal from the tournament which led to Blanchard returning to the Independent Circuit and later signing for IMPACT Wrestling.

The former IMPACT World Champion was released from the company on June 25th, just five days before her contract was set to expire, and was stripped of the World Championship in the process.