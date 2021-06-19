5 WWE King of the Ring winners you may have forgotten about

One of WWE SmackDown's more interesting storylines has been Baron Corbin's tussle with Shinsuke Nakamura over the King of the Ring crown that King Corbin has been wearing for some time now.

Nakamura, along with musical associate Rick Boogs, has been winding King Corbin up for weeks by stealing his crown. This has led to the last King of the Ring tournament winner stating that if someone wants the crown from him, he'd rather they win it fair and square.

I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned. https://t.co/jTC8l8VAkA — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 16, 2021

This led to WWE onscreen official Adam Pearce hinting that he was going to host another King of the Ring tournament and other superstars, like Xavier Woods, indicating that they'd love to enter it.

More online rumors have stated that WWE is looking to bring back King of the Ring, along with Cyber Sunday, which means we could have a new King of the Ring winner to add to the illustrious list of previous winners.

If these cowards give me a tournament then that shall be the goal! #KOTR https://t.co/dVmuz0higY — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 18, 2021

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars you may have forgotten won the King of the Ring tournament.

#5. Billy Gunn won the King of the Ring tournament in 1999

Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn made his WWE pay-per-view debut at King of the Ring in 1993, back when WWE had a pay-per-view with the iconic tournament at its center and six years later he would win that tournament.

WWE were desperately in need of some more top stars so they decided to try and push the former member of D-Generation X and New Age Outlaw by having him win the King of the Ring tournament.

Gunn incredibly defeated Ken Shamrock and Kane to make it to the final of the tournament, where he had to defeat his former stablemate X-Pac and was successful in doing so.

Gunn wasn't able to capitalize on his King of the Ring run to sustain a main event run, but he did get a neat feud against The Rock heading into SummerSlam for his troubles.

