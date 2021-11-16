5 WWE Superstars who you may not know became actors

WWE Superstars are well aware their in-ring careers cannot stretch forever due to the strenuous demands of the pro-wrestling business. Hence resorting to another career option after retiring from wrestling becomes of vital importance.

Some very esteemed names from WWE have left the promotion to carve another successful career as actors. The likes of John Cena, Batista, Stone Cold Steve Austin and most famously The Rock have delved into Hollywood.

There have been other WWE Superstars who have tried their hand at showbiz, but haven't always made headlines in their new career. In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who you may not know became actors:

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - The Great Khali

The Great Khali is one of the biggest and most powerful superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had some memorable feuds with legends like The Undertaker, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena and Kane during his time in the promotion. His gimmick as "The Punjabi Playboy" was also very well received by fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer, apart from his devastating performances in the squared circle, also made appearances in some Hollywood films.

His major projects included The Longest Yard, an Adam Sandler and Chris Rock comedy classic in which he played the role of a convict. The film involved other WWE Superstars as well, including Kevin Nash, Goldberg and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The premise behind the film being the convicts beating the guards in a football game.

Khali also appeared in Get Smart, another comedy film involving special agents which included renowned Hollywood stars Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Apart from these two famous movies, he has also appeared in a couple of other Hollywood films and done various Bollywood projects as well.

Edited by Brandon Nell