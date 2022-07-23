5 current WWE Superstars who may never win a world championship

Over the decades, several immensely gifted performers have wrestled for WWE. However, only a select few of them have become world champions. This is just how things are when the talent pool is heavily stacked.

When it comes to the current WWE roster, there isn't any shortage of big names. These names include accomplished veterans such as Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, established faces such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, as well as fast-rising stars such as Riddle and Theory.

So, in such a competitive environment, it's inevitable that countless deserving names will never reach their true potential. While it's impossible to state which current superstars will never win the top prize, the recent booking of some makes room for predictions.

That said, here are five current WWE wrestlers who may never become World Champions in the company.

#5 Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin needs a World Championship to complete his WWE Grand Slam.

When he got his main-roster call-up in December 2002, Shelton Benjamin had all the potential to become a top name in WWE. However, he didn't achieve the success that "The OVW 4" did.

The Gold Standard was booked well during his first couple of years on the main roster. He was a part of Team Angle and then the World's Greatest Tag Team. Then, in 2004, he went solo and began ruling RAW's mid-card scene during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

In the late 2000s, the three-time Intercontinental Champion started slipping down the card before getting released in 2010. He returned in 2017 and didn't get to do anything significant until joining MVP and Bobby Lashley in The Hurt Business in 2020. It finally started looking like he was about to witness a career resurgence.

But his time in the aforementioned stable was short-lived. As of July 2022, Shelton Benjamin is booked like an enhancement talent. It doesn't seem like he will get a world title run before he hangs up his boots. It's disappointing since he has been impressively consistent for nearly 20 years.

#4 Robert Roode

WWE doesn't have an excellent track record of treating established names from other companies as big deals. However, there have been exceptions, such as AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Goldberg. Robert Roode is, unfortunately, not one of these exceptions.

After carving out an exemplary career for himself in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Roode joined WWE. He started in NXT and had a pretty solid run there. In fact, he won the NXT Championship roughly four months after his TV debut match.

On the other hand, his main-roster arc hasn't been eventful. The Glorious One got lost in the shuffle shortly after his call-up in 2017. Yes, he has worked with big names such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre. However, he has yet to have what one calls a career-defining rivalry.

At 46, a stint at the top of the card seems unlikely for Roode.

#3 Max Dupri

There's no denying that the founder of Maximum Male Models is full of charisma. What's also undeniable is that this gimmick is a far cry from LA Knight, a persona that got amazingly over with the fans within a year.

During his time in NXT in 2021-2022, Dupri was a part of quite a few memorable angles. Be it his highly-entertaining feud with Cameron Grimes over the Million Dollar Championship or him standing up to the new guard, he ran with the ball every time.

Moreover, his unrivaled charisma and tremendous physique convinced fans that he'd be a big deal on the main roster. Despite boasting all the tools to become a major name in WWE, Dupri was called up as a manager.

There's no doubt the 39-year-old will do his best to make "MMM" the highlight of every show they're on. However, the chances of Dupri going from managing a comedic group to fighting for the world title seem slim.

#2 Damian Priest

Damian Priest's run on RAW so far has been quite interesting to keep up with. He arrived on the red brand in early 2021 and immediately joined forces with decorated rapper Bad Bunny. He carried that momentum to win the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Priest's impressive first six months prompted fans to wonder if he received better treatment than fellow NXT alums. But he started losing steam near the end of 2021 after receiving a "split personality" gimmick.

He then had a lackluster showing in 2022's Royal Rumble match and lost his United States Title ahead of WrestleMania 38. His main roster run got a booster following his alignment with Edge, but even that didn't last long.

The Archer of Infamy has a unique personality and a fantastic in-ring skill set. Such gifts will ensure he always has a good spot on the card. However, if his recent booking is any indication, he might miss out on claiming either of the top championships.

#1 2018 WWE Royal Rumble winner, Shinsuke Nakamura

Exuding charisma without uttering a word is a rare talent that only a few performers possess. Shinsuke Nakamura happens to be one of those Superstars.

Following an acclaimed NXT run, The King of Strong Style made his SmackDown debut in 2017. He was immediately positioned as one of the pillars of the brand at the time. From beating the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton to winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match, Nakamura seemed unstoppable at one point.

However, his speedy rise to the top encountered a bump when WWE abruptly turned him heel at WrestleMania 34. Within a few months, The Artist lost his spot at the top of the card.

To this day, the two-time Intercontinental Champion remains extremely popular with the WWE Universe. But his inconsistent booking over the last four years has made it hard to buy him as a future world champion.

