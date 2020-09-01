5 WWE Superstars who had merchandise removed (and the reasons why)

Anybody who buys items from WWE Shop will appreciate that it is easier to purchase WWE merchandise in 2020 than ever before.

In previous generations, WWE fans had to buy merchandise from shops, shows or catalogs if they wanted to represent their favorite Superstars. Nowadays, however, it only takes a few clicks of a button on a phone or computer to order products from WWE’s online stores.

There is also a wide variety of merchandise that fans can buy these days, with WWE selling items for almost every Superstar on the current RAW, SmackDown and NXT rosters, as well as legends.

Superstars with the highest number of items include Steve Austin (124), Bray Wyatt (101), Seth Rollins (86), The Undertaker (69), Hulk Hogan (68), Becky Lynch (64), Alexa Bliss (61) and Roman Reigns (60).

While the majority of merchandise stays active on WWE Shop even when the items have sold out, WWE has sometimes taken the unusual step of removing a particular item from its store, or even deleting a Superstar’s page entirely.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who had merchandise removed, as well as the reasons why.

#5 WWE removed Brock Lesnar’s merchandise

Roman Reigns defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback 2020 to win the Universal Championship, but the next day’s wrestling news was dominated by another story instead.

It emerged after Payback that all of Brock Lesnar’s merchandise had been removed from WWE Shop, even though he was still listed as an active Superstar on the company’s main website.

Later in the day, it was first reported by PW Insider’s Mike Johnson that Lesnar and WWE hit an impasse in negotiations after his contract expired, which explains why his merchandise was suddenly removed from WWE Shop.

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue added that WWE has every intention of bringing Lesnar back as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, and The Beast does not plan on working for any other companies despite officially becoming a free agent.

Lesnar’s interest is purely in WWE, according to Colohue, as that is where he can earn the most money and have the largest audience.