On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock left the WWE Universe astounded by coming out to his iconic 'Hollywood Rock' theme song. Now, numerous other wrestlers need to follow in his footsteps.

In professional wrestling, a theme song plays a gigantic role in how the fans perceive a wrestler. WWE had to turn Seth Rollins back into a babyface because the live crowds couldn't stop jamming to his entrance song, no matter how many heinous acts he did to lovable babyfaces.

Over the last couple of years, a major chunk of wrestling enthusiasts have criticized many current theme songs. According to them, most of the wrestling music these days is generic and doesn't aptly encapsulate the star's vibe. In other cases, the wrestlers themselves have expressed how much they'd appreciate coming out to their previous themes.

That said, here are five current WWE Superstars who could do what The Rock did and get their old entrance music back.

#5 Drew McIntyre (Broken Dreams)

The Scottish Warrior is currently enjoying the best run of his career. Not only is he picking up meaningful wins left and right, but his character work has been at his best too.

McIntyre is gearing up to claim his third world championship in WWE as he faces Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Additionally, if he re-signs with the company, he has a hot summer feud against CM Punk in the pipeline. All he needs now to make his presentation flawless is to get Broken Dreams back.

Yes, he came out to said theme song at Clash at the Castle 2022. But it should become his permanent entrance anthem, rather than being reserved for special occasions.

After all, it's impossible to deny the impact of a catchy theme song. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & 'Main Event' Jey Uso are prime examples of it.

#4 Sheamus (Written in my Face)

Expand Tweet

The ease with which The Celtic Warrior was putting bangers until the summer of 2023 was impressive, to say the very least.

But regardless of his stellar in-ring work, it can be argued that his most successful run in the Stamford-based promotion was between 2009 and 2013. Coincidentally, that is also the time period when he used to have an equally memorable theme song, Written in My Face.

The Irish Superstar got new music in 2015, and he has been using it ever since. Unlike his Scottish fella Drew, Sheamus never got to bring back his old theme song even as a one-off.

Now, with there being uncertainty about the 46-year-old's WWE future, it's high time the fans get what they want, i.e. a chance to sing, 'It's a shameful thing, LOBSTER HEAD!' at the top of their lungs.

#3 Johnny Gargano (Rebel Heart)

Expand Tweet

Many rebranded WWE themes fall under the 'If it wasn't broke, why fix it?' umbrella. However, the way this sentiment resonates with Johnny Gargano's new theme song is simply mindblowing.

Before his return in 2022, most casual fans weren't aware of Gargano's previous work, since he had been an WWE NXT mainstay. Yet, with his commitment to excellence, he managed to win over the live crowds slowly and steadily.

One displeasure that fans have voiced is that Rebel Heart should've stayed. It had a catchy tune that could've boosted Gargano's stock as a babyface even higher.

Fortunately, it's not too late for the DIY member to revert to his iconic theme song. He has yet to get his breakthrough moment on the main roster. When he does, Rebel Heart must be playing throughout the arena.

#2 Carlito (Cool)

While Carlito never seemed to achieve the heights of success that his fellow Ruthless Aggression Era superstars like John Cena and Randy Orton did, he still managed to find a sweet spot in fans' hearts.

His unique look, 'spit-acular' demeanor, and a 'cool' tropical theme that the WWE Universe hums to his day, made him a memorable personality. His iconic theme song was also the reason why he got an instant monster pop when he came out to help Bad Bunny and The LWO at Backlash 2023.

However, when he made his full-time return to WWE in late 2023, he underwent a theme change for no reason. To no one's surprise, the unnecessary change didn't sit well with those eagerly looking forward to seeing 'The Cool' one on TV every week.

While he's still over with the live crowds in many towns, it'd help him tremendously if he could get his entire mid-2000s presentation back as he gets ready to wind down on his full-time career.

#1 2x WWE Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton (Burn in My Light)

Unlike the above-mentioned superstars, it's not that Randy Orton needs his old theme back. He has been using Voices for well over 15 years now, and it's the theme song the WWE Universe associates him with.

Nevertheless, WWE could consider bringing Burn in My Light back, at least for a short while, especially if The Viper is going to heel it up sometime in the future. It has a memorable set of lyrics that today's wrestling fans would love to serenade as the future Hall of Famer walks down the ramp.

Not only today's die-hard fans, but also the lapsed wrestling lovers would appreciate hearing a familiar 'Hey' after all these years. It would also give the 14-time world champion a much-needed break from having to listen to the voices in his head.

And who's to deny that The Apex Predator would finally realize that he had been too harsh judging the stupendous number he used throughout the mid-2000s?

Poll : Do you think the entrance theme songs were better in the olden days? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion