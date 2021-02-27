5 WWE Superstars who need to follow Apollo Crews and have a major character change

It took nearly five years for Apollo Crews to experience even the smallest level of success in WWE. He was fast-tracked to the main roster with less than a year under his belt in NXT, and many fans felt that he was called up too soon.

As it turns out, he was. Crews spent nearly five years in creative limbo, with no opportunity to develop his character. He even fluttered between RAW and SmackDown, but his move to the red brand in 2020 proved to be a game-changer.

He finally saw his first bits of success in WWE, as he won the United States Championship last year. While his reign only lasted a few months, it was his first stepping stone.

Some fans thought that Crews' move to SmackDown was a death sentence for his WWE career, but he recently debuted a fresh character. He's officially a heel now, and this gimmick leans on his royal Nigerian roots.

Slamming any stereotypes, Crews said that he comes from wealth rather than "the hood." The former United States Champion is thriving with his new attitude, so it's fair to wonder which other Superstars could benefit from a fresh coat of paint.

Here's a look at five WWE wrestlers who need to follow Crews and emphatically change their character.

#5. Dominik Mysterio needs to follow a different WWE career trajectory than his father

Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio's push is an interesting case study. He is turning 24 years old in a few months, so he's one of the youngest superstars on the WWE roster. But fans shouldn't expect him to follow the path of Randy Orton or Brock Lesnar win a world title in the near future.

Instead, the WWE Universe can look for Mysterio to gradually climb up the card. That way, he can develop a good foundation as a performer. In the ring, Mysterio has been able to stand toe-to-toe with top-level superstars, but his ability to craft a personality will ultimately determine his success in WWE.

Hopefully, WWE doesn't try to put Mysterio on a similar track to his father. After all, Rey Mysterio is one of the most famous luchadores in pro wrestling history. The company might set Dominik up to fail if it tries to book him like Rey.

Dominik doesn't have the same fan base that Rey enjoyed when he came to WWE. He might be better off if WWE drastically changes his character. Like Crews' heel turn, this progression should be executed over a few weeks.

Dominik will probably have a heel run at some point in the future. This major shift in his personality could take him to the next level in WWE.