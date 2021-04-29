5 WWE Superstars who need to be repackaged in the post-WrestleMania season

The period after WrestleMania often feels like a great time for WWE to reboot some of their Superstars. Over the past few months, some WWE Superstars have been the victims of bizarre booking. There are also some who are rarely seen on television despite being massively talented.

As well as this, the current personas of some WWE Superstars have been growing stale, and are in need of a refresh. WWE changes things up with the personas of multiple Superstars regularly, especially if those stars are set for a huge push, or to be a part of a major storyline.

Here are five WWE Superstars who need to be repackaged in the post-WrestleMania season.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar RECKONING/Mia Yim

RETRIBUTION has finally called it a day after the group was met with much criticism by WWE fans. Members of the group turned on their leader, Mustafa Ali, after he lost a United States Championship match to Riddle. After the faction called it quits, MACE and T-BAR re-emerged as a duo with a new look on RAW.

There have been reports that Mia Yim, also known as RECKONING, could be moving from RAW to SmackDown. Moving to a different brand would be a great way for the former NXT Superstar to have a fresh start, and hopefully revamp her character.

Yim is a talented star with the potential to do well on WWE's main roster. At times, it did feel as though she was held back by her RECKONING character as well as being a part of RETRIBUTION.

In her NXT days, Mia Yim worked alongside her real-life fiance Keith Lee in multiple mixed-tag team matches. The two also teamed together during a memorable feud with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. It would be great to see the duo reunite on-screen at some point.

A repackage for the star would be a great way to breathe new life into the women's division in WWE. The division in general has suffered from a lack of screen time and strange booking over the past few months.

Some superstars, including Carmella, have even pointed out that the women's division isn't getting the attention that it deserves at the moment.

The star could potentially revert to her popular Head Baddie in Charge NXT character, or she could even do something completely different. She has already shown her versatility as a performer and could be a fantastic asset to the women's division on RAW or SmackDown.

