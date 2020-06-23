5 WWE Superstars who need to start using submission moves

Submission moves make matches more interesting. Here are 5 current WWE Superstars who need to start using one.

Two of these Superstars are currently world champions.

Roman Reigns needs to add more to his arsenal

As pro wrestling fans, we have been lucky to witness some great submission moves over the years in WWE. We have also seen certain Superstars become immortalized by their submission moves too. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's Sharpshooter will always be associated with him, the Figure 4 Leg Lock with 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, the Ankle Lock with the Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle and The Hell's Gate's submission with The Undertaker.

Adding a submission move to a wrestler's repertoire provides a good look for his overall abilities inside the ring. It also adds more intensity and variety to their matches, especially if the opponent has a submission move of their own which they can counter with.

AJ Styles, who is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE today, uses the Calf Crusher effectively to make his matches more interesting and occasionally get him the tap-out victory too. Daniel Bryan used the Yes Lock to force Batista to tap out at WrestleMania 30 and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"The Man' Becky Lynch has used the Dis-Arm-Her as her submission finisher throughout her journey towards becoming the top star of the company. Similarly, other in the women's division like Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair use submission maneuvers as their finishers. In this article, we have a look at 5 WWE Superstars who need to add a submission move to their moveset for various reasons.

#5 Seth Rollins

The Monday Night Messiah

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars of the company and has been a mainstay on WWE TV ever since making his main roster debut as part of The Shield in 2012. Rollins is one of the few Superstars who can do well both as a heel or babyface as he does exceptionally well inside the ring and on the microphone as well.

The Monday Night Messiah has won every Championship in WWE (making him a Grand Slam Champion) as well the Men's Royal Rumble in 2019 and the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014. Thus, it comes as a big surprise that a wrestler of such a pedigree hasn't got a signature submission up his sleeves.

On some rare occasions, Rollins does use the Sleeper Hold on his opponent, but it is never meant to be threatening. Rollins can be regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians in WWE today, which is why a submission move can add more quality and variety to his matches.

