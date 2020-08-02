5 WWE Superstars who need a submission finisher in their arsenal

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Big E was finally back in singles action after his New Day stablemate, Kofi Kingston, urged the former WWE NXT Champion to go on a singles run as Kingston and Xavier Woods are taking some time off from WWE TV in order to recover from their respective injuries.

At times considered as New Day's powerhouse, Big E started-off his solo run in the most dominant manner, as he put away former WWE Champion, The Miz, and that too by using a brand new submission finisher.

Adding a new submission move to his arsenal was definitely a smart choice for Big E. Now, as things stand, there are also a host of other WWE Superstars from the present-day roster who could add a new submission finisher to their move-set.

The WWE roster already has various technical wrestlers who like to capitalize on their submission game during matches with the likes of Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and NXT's Karrion Kross among those who like to finish their matches with a traditional submission move.

Much like Big E, a handful of other WWE Superstars could consider adding a submission finisher to their arsenal. In this article, I've listed 5 WWE Superstars who should add a new submission finisher.

#5. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly

We start off the list with the very popular tag team of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. This dynamic duo has been teaming up for years now and prior to signing with WWE, Fish and O'Reilly teamed up in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and on the independent circuit as well.

Both O'Reilly and Fish are mostly known for their incredible striking game, however, O'Reilly, in particular, is also a submission specialist and tends to use a few submissions during his matches.

Over the years, we've seen several tag team submissions from notable duos and having O'Reilly and Fish add one to their arsenal would make them an even more lethal team.