5 WWE Superstars who never won a title in the company

Which five biggest WWE Superstars never won a title in WWE?

Over the years, countless stars have walked in-and-out of WWE, but not all of them know what it feels like to be on the pinnacle. However, the ones who do, it surprisingly hasn't guaranteed them a run with a world title or any other championship, for that matter.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels are just a few WWE Superstars who held multiple championships in their illustrious career.

However, not every Superstar was as lucky as them when it came to holding a title multiple times or at least once, despite having a remarkable run with WWE.

In this list, let's take a look at some biggest Superstars who never held a title in WWE and find out the reasons why such happened. Let's get started.

#5 Lex Luger

Lex Luger

Lex Luger walked through the doors of WWE for the first time in 1993. He made his debut as a heel called "The Narcissist". After fighting with the likes of Mr. Perfect, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Bam Bam Bigelow, and many others, Luger established himself as one of the top Superstars in WWE's mid-card.

A few months after his debut, Luger made a surprising leap to the main-event scene when he'd chosen to fill the shoes of Hulk Hogan who had left WWE.

While Luger was pushed heavily and was involved in the biggest rivalry of that year with Yokozuna for the WWF Championship, he never connected with fans on the level WWE wanted. As a result, Luger's run with the WWF Championship was canceled, and he'd find himself relegated to the mid-card tier.

However, Luger would once again unsuccessfully challenge Yokozuna for the WWF Championship next year after winning the Royal Rumble match.

Luger would then swiftly move away from singles action and join forces with Davey Boy Smith. While the two Superstars would go on to challenge for the tag team championship at In Your House 2 PPV, they would come up short. Shortly after, Luger would part ways with WWE without bagging a single title during his two-year tenure with the company.

