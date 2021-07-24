5 WWE Superstars who passed away too soon

The passing of professional wrestlers is among the worst tragedies in the world of WWE. However, it’s even worse when a wrestler passes away at a very young age. Last year, Brodie Lee’s tragic passing shook the entire wrestling world. AEW held a tribute show in his honor, but the tragedy hit hard in the middle of the pandemic.

Over the years, there have been many such tragedies, unfortunately plaguing wrestling in general.

While many wrestlers have left the world too soon, here we will talk about five such WWE Superstars, in no particular order.

WWE Superstar Brian Pillman

Damn I wish Brian Pillman was still here. He'd be like, "Here's my gun I shot stone cold with." #RAW pic.twitter.com/kHBZSS222D — 🎱 Mr.Hon ♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@MrHon23) March 22, 2016

Another wrestler who passed away too soon, was none other than Brian Pillman. Pillman was one of the most beloved members of the wrestling community. He was seen as a genius and his loose cannon character allowed him to play around with the concept of kayfabe long before the likes of CM Punk.

He appeared to open up about what was happening backstage to the fans, many of whom appreciated him. He remained a gift on the mic and every time he got in front of the camera fans were unsure what was going to happen next.

He is mostly remembered for his run in ECW, but his feud with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in WWE made him a household name. Unfortunately, Pillman had demons of his own. A car accident led to a horrible ankle injury just as he was signing with WWE, and he was never able to wrestle as he once had.

He wrestled with his own personal demons on a regular basis. In 1997, Pillman was found dead in his hotel room at the young age of 35. He was supposed to wrestle Mick Foley at WWE’s Badd Blood: In Your House event, but didn’t show up, which led to WWE officials searching for him before they found him in his hotel room.

The cause of his death was an undetected heart condition called arteriosclerotic heart disease. His passing left the wrestling world bereft of one of the finest talents to ever step inside a ring.

