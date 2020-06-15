5 WWE Superstars who could pin Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

Who will win the WWE Universal Championship from Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman won the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Danny Hart

Braun Strowman has had battles with both Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar

At the start of 2020, it looked as though Braun Strowman would have to settle for a prolonged spell in the secondary title picture on WWE SmackDown after he won the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, six weeks later, “The Monster Among Men” lost the title to Sami Zayn in a 3-on-1 handicap match at Elimination Chamber, which meant he was without a storyline or opponent heading into WrestleMania 36.

As he was not booked for the show, Braun Strowman decided to drive 21 hours to stay at one of his properties in Wisconsin. Then, due to Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36, he received a phone call from Vince McMahon to let him know that he had been booked to face Goldberg at ‘Mania.

Braun Strowman as Universal Champion

Braun Strowman went on to defeat Goldberg in a match lasting just three minutes, winning the Universal Championship in the process, and he has since retained the title against Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown), Bray Wyatt (Money in the Bank) and The Miz & John Morrison (Backlash).

With the former Wyatt Family member looking unbeatable on the blue brand right now, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who could realistically pin him to win the Universal Championship.

#5 Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns fought at PPVs in 2017 and 2018

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since March 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Universal Champion recently told Fightful in a Cameo video that he is “sticking to a legit quarantine” and he is hopeful that he can “get back to normal soon”,

“I'm sure everybody's like, ‘Why won't he come back? When's he going to come back?' Then when I come back and destroy everybody, they're gonna be p****d. But it's all good because I'm the best. Yes sir!”

EXCLUSIVE (not really)... Sometimes “the boss” has to step up to get things done. @SeanRossSapp - you’re welcome! 😉Thanks @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ZLokv4aIiI — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) June 13, 2020

Reigns has had plenty of detractors throughout his WWE career, but nobody can deny that he helped launch Braun Strowman into the Superstar that he is today during their lengthy 2017 rivalry on RAW.

When “The Big Dog” returns, he should automatically be next in line for a Universal Championship opportunity. After all, he looked on course to win the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 before he was replaced by Braun Strowman.

Moving forward, assuming Reigns is back sooner rather than later, it would not be at all surprising to see him go head-to-head with Braun Strowman in another Universal Championship storyline.

