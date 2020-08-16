5 WWE Superstars who plan to headline WrestleMania one day

Headlining WrestleMania is the WWE equivalent of a sports team winning a trophy at the end of a hard-fought season. However, unlike other sports, WWE does not have an off-season, which means the company's Superstars perform at a high level every week of the year.

WWE promotes WrestleMania as the pinnacle of sports entertainment, with the RAW after 'Mania kick-starting the beginning of a new year in WWE.

Unfortunately, while it is the full-time Superstars who are involved in the majority of WWE storylines on a weekly basis, only a select few of them have been booked to compete in the main event of WrestleMania over the last decade.

John Cena, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre have all main-evented WWE's biggest show of the year as full-time Superstars, while Ronda Rousey also worked a full-time schedule prior to her leave of absence after WrestleMania 35.

So, will part-time Superstars like Brock Lesnar continue to headline WrestleMania in the years to come? Or is it time for WWE's current crop of Superstars to step up and battle to compete in the last match of the night?

In this article, let's take a look at five Superstars who believe they will be in WrestleMania's main event one day.

#5 Seth Rollins (WWE RAW)

Advertisement

The biggest moment of Seth Rollins' WWE career so far came in 2015 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

Technically, the former Shield member main-evented WrestleMania that year. After all, the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match restarted as a Triple Threat, with Rollins being added to it, and all three men competed in a short match at the end of the show.

Despite that memorable 'Mania moment, Rollins said at an ACE Comic-Con in October 2018 that it is still his aim to headline the event one day in a match that has already been advertised.

“The one thing that I haven’t done is been on the marquee in the main event at WrestleMania, So, I don’t know man… 2018 has been a really good year for me, so we’ll see what WrestleMania brings next year in New York.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Six months after making that comment, Rollins kicked off WrestleMania 35 with a Universal Championship victory over Brock Lesnar.

One year later, The Monday Night Messiah was defeated by Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match on the first night of WrestleMania 36, which means he has still not headlined WWE's annual extravaganza in a match that has been promoted in advance by WWE.