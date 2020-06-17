5 WWE Superstars who probably don't like John Cena

Although John Cena is one of the most respected WWE Superstars, there are a few wrestlers who aren't big fans of him.

Find out the reason(s) for these Superstars' dislike for the Franchise Player.

Which 5 WWE Superstars probably don't like John Cena?

For over a decade, John Cena enjoyed his time as the face of WWE and became a 16-time World Champion. He feuded with the likes of Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Triple H, and many others to establish himself as one of, if not the greatest, WWE Superstars of all time.

During Cena's time at the top in WWE, many Superstars expressed their desire to work with the Cenation Leader, and they still do. Many Superstars who got a chance to work with Cena had good things to say about him. Unfortunately, there are some who don't share the same feeling.

In this feature, let's uncover a few WWE Superstars who probably don't like John Cena and their reasons behind it. So, let's get started.

#5 Ken Anderson

Why isn't Ken Anderson a fan of John Cena?

Ken Anderson, or better known as Mr. Kennedy, signed with WWE in 2005. Initially, Anderson was considered a mid-card Superstar at best but it was Paul Heyman who recognized his potential and brought him to the main roster to make him a crucial part of the company.

Anderson got his first shot at fame when he became the United States Champion in 2006. At one point, he even got close to winning the WWE Championship but it all came down tumbling down when Anderson was accused by John Cena and Randy Orton of being unsafe in the ring following a "botch incident" in 2009.

According to the reports, the 2008 and 2013 Royal Rumble winner, along with Orton, approached Vince McMahon and told him that Anderson wasn't capable of keeping his opponents safe in the ring. Unfortunately, this resulted in all forthcoming plans involving Anderson to be shelved and his release from WWE shortly after.

In an interview, Anderson revealed that he isn't a fan of the Franchise Player as he's a major reason behind WWE handing him his release papers.

