5 WWE Superstars who were punished for their Social Media posts

While some WWE Superstars paid for small mistakes, others had their careers ruined because of social media.

WWE Superstars need to take care while posting on the internet

Before the widespread use of the internet, WWE was forced to keep their storylines and its development to television, but now we’ve seen Superstars build on their rivalries over social media and give the fans an even greater experience.

Twitter spats between Becky Lynch and several Superstars such as Ronda Rousey and Edge helped her build her character, while many other Superstars like Keith Lee have learned how to use the medium effectively to build a greater fanbase.

However, not all goes down well with WWE when it comes to their Superstars using social media as we have seen several Superstars make indecent posts or show some disrespect towards the WWE Universe which has led to them facing some sort of punishment.

In this article, we will look at 5 Superstars who paid dearly after misusing social media and going against the company’s policies.

#5 Brodus Clay

And to those wondering why Brodus didn't debut tonight, I have my reasons. He will debut next week, I promise. Why would I lie? #Raw — Anonymous Raw GM (@WWERawGM) January 3, 2012

Brodus Clay signed his WWE contract back in 2006 and was assigned to Deep South Wrestling (DSW), a WWE developmental territory. There he competed against several of WWE’s future top Superstars for a couple of years before being released.

WWE resigned the Superstars in 2010 and was later moved to WWE NXT where he competed during the brand’s fourth season. He was then aligned with Alberto del Rio but a mistake on social media took his career down the drain.

During his NXT career, Clay was being pushed as WWE’s next big heel. His size and agility in the ring helped him come across as a real monster, and he was on his way to make it big before he ruined one of WWE’s storylines.

Brodus Clay could have become the next big WWE monster

Clay was booked to destroy John Morrison on his main roster debut, but he got a bit too excited and dropped a big hint about his debut on Twitter.

The WWE creatives were not pleased with this and changed his entire gimmick around, making him a comic act instead of a monstrous heel. Clay was repackaged and moved to the main roster as The Funkasaurus. He could never make the impact WWE had initially planned for him.

Clay was released from his WWE contract in June 2014 after a forgetful career that will likely not find him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

