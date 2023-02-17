5 WWE Superstars who were punished for the strangest reasons

WWE Superstars have a plethora of rules to follow within the promotion. Otherwise, they are bound to face some serious consequences if the management finds out that they broke any of them.

However, some of them may have been left flabbergasted after learning that they are being punished. From the weirdest of reasons to things that are beyond their control, these can have serious consequences for a superstar.

This could lead to the outright canceling of whatever push they have been getting with their careers or even worse – getting fired. Stories like these are already circulating across the interwebs and here are some current and former WWE Superstars who got punished for the strangest of reasons.

#5. Enzo Amore was punished for ripping a loud one

Two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore had a good run within the promotion and was famed for his alliance with another former WWE Superstar, Big Cass. Unfortunately, he is one of the wrestlers who got punished by the company for the stupidest of reasons.

It was during Dusty Rhodes’ promo classes when the WWE Legend was helping Baron Corbin with his promo work. While Corbin was at it, Amore claimed that everyone in the room looked at him when he raised his hand before ripping a loud one.

Aside from the $250 fine, he got fired that day, though he went back to work after being rehired. Amore learned an important lesson on this one: farting is a no-no!

#4. Paul London

Paul London received a decent number of accolades during his stay with WWE. He was a three-time tag team champion and a cruiserweight champion at one point. Nonetheless, he was also known for an incident that got him punished by the promotion.

This was during a segment on RAW where Vince McMahon had to fake his own death via an exploding limo. While the boss was walking through a line of superstars, London was caught smiling at the chairman.

McMahon might well have noticed it, and though he didn’t get the axe at the time, the former WWE Superstar did feel that his career was getting buried by the day. This went on until he was released in 2008.

#3. Jim Ross

Although Jim Ross was mainly seen commentating during matches, he too got involved in a few matches. Similar to the first two entries on this list, he too was punished.

In 2013, the legendary commentator was tapped to be the moderator on the WWE 2K14 panel. The event was attended by WWE greats, including Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Flair came in intoxicated and went on to criticize how WWE makes its bookings. He even went as far as mentioning TNA, a rival promotion of the company.

Instead of reprimanding the Hall of Famer, it was Ross who received the heat and was booted out of WWE for not stopping Flair. However, the commentator claimed that what led to his release was an insult made to the sponsor of the event.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson

Even the leader of the Yes! Movement — former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan —did something back then that irked the WWE management and got him punished.

During an episode of RAW in June 2010, the heel faction known as Nexus took over the ring and attacked John Cena. Bryan was a member of the villain collective and attacked then-WWE announcer Justin Roberts using his own necktie.

He was fired from the promotion a few days later as they deemed what he did to Roberts to be too violent for TV. WWE would later apologize for their decision, explaining to him that they have sponsors to deal with. He returned in August of the same year at SummerSlam.

#1. Dawn Marie

In 2005, former WWE Superstar Dawn Marie announced that she was expecting. While she was on maternity leave, the promotion decided to release her from her contract. Her contract would only be up in six months at the time and this resulted in a lawsuit.

The reason given to her back then was that WWE’s creative department didn’t have any plans for her at the time, hence the firing. In 2007, the lawsuit was eventually settled for an undisclosed amount.

