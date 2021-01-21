5 WWE Superstars who received the loudest pops in Royal Rumble history

The 2021 Royal Rumble is just over a week away and is set to take place in the WWE Thunderdome on January 31st. The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year for WWE and signals the start to the road to WrestleMania.

Over the years, there have been some huge Royal Rumble moments, including some big returns, shock eliminations, and unexpected winners.

This year, viewers may not get to experience the usual huge Royal Rumble pops due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the most notable Royal Rumble moments have been those crowd reactions, so this year's event will feel rather different - however, it is still certain to be one of the most exciting nights of the wrestling year.

Here are five WWE Superstars who received the loudest pops in Royal Rumble history.

#5 Triple H (Royal Rumble 2016)

In early 2016, Triple H had been missing from WWE programming after being the victim of an attack by Roman Reigns at TLC in December 2015. Going into the 2016 Royal Rumble, the event was shaping up to be one of the most unique Rumble matches as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, Roman Reigns would have to defend his title in the match as entrant number one, as a punishment for his actions against the McMahon family.

Towards the end of the match, not many stars were left standing. Fans were shocked by the 30th entrant, who turned out to be none other than Triple H himself, returning to WWE.

Triple H received a huge crowd reception at the 2016 Royal Rumble. After getting down to the final two of the match, The Game managed to eliminate Dean Ambrose and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.