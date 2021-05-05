5 WWE Superstars' rejected pitches that Vince McMahon should have accepted

Vince McMahon is known to be hands-on with every aspect of WWE, including the creative side of things. Anything that falls under the creative umbrella has to go by the WWE Chairman.

While several superstars have had their creative pitches accepted, they've likely had to face more rejections. We're not going to claim that every pitch is a good one, but there have been many missed opportunities because McMahon rejected a pitch.

Here are five times Vince McMahon rejected a pitch but would have done better by accepting it:

#5. Batista vs. Triple H's HIAC match rejected by Vince McMahon

Batista vs Triple H at WrestleMania 35

Batista vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 35 is a match that has aged well over the last two years. It's an example of why Vince McMahon's decision to host two-night WrestleManias is the best way to go forward.

WrestleMania 35 was a long, exhausting event, which is why Triple H vs. Batista didn't get the level of appreciation that it should have. But had it taken place in the two-night WrestleMania format, it would have been appreciated for what it was - a masterclass of in-ring psychology between two legends.

Batista knew that WrestleMania 35 was going to be his official WWE retirement, especially since he finally got the Triple H match that he had wanted for years. He revealed on Talk is Jericho that both he and Triple H pushed for their WrestleMania match to be inside Hell in a Cell, but Vince McMahon rejected the idea:

"Originally, we wanted a have a Hell In A Cell, but Vince McMahon, because of the pay-per-view, he didn’t want to have a Hell In A Cell, and we really wanted Hell In A Cell. They’re just great matches, they’re violent. We needed bells and whistles," said Batista.

The No Holds Barred stipulation wasn't a bad one, but Hell in a Cell would have made it a higher-stakes match-up. While Batista and Triple H put on a fantastic bout, it should be remembered that their best bout to date was at Vengeance 2005 - inside Hell in a Cell.

It would have been a greater way for The Animal to bid farewell, but the way he went out wasn't bad at all.

1 / 5 NEXT