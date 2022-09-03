5 WWE Superstars who were released more than once

With WWE releases, we’ve come used to the idea that not all our favorite wrestlers will stay in the company forever. Eventually, they will move on to other promotions (i.e. – AEW), move on to other outside endeavors, or retire from the industry.

There have been cases where we have seen superstars get released not once but twice during their tenure with the company. While those instances are rare, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities, especially if WWE’s Creative Department has nothing to offer those stars, to begin with.

Today, we look at five WWE Superstars released by the company more than once.

#5. WWE's only "Olympic Gold Medalist" Kurt Angle

"The Olympic Gold Medalist" Kurt Angle

The “Olympic Gold Medalist” began his career with WWE in 1999 and quickly emerged as one of the company's top stars. By August 2006, Kurt Angle was released by the company after stating that he couldn’t take time off and was wrestling (severely) hurt.

After a great run with TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) between 2006 and 2015, Angle returned to WWE and had another run between 2017 and 2020, becoming a Hall of Famer in 2017 and the RAW General Manager, respectively.

Angle was released by the company yet again in April 2020 following “budget cuts” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He recently returned to the company for a one-off appearance on August 29, 2022, for Monday Night RAW in a segment featuring The Street Profits, Chad Gable and Otis.

#4. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe in the ring.

Samoa Joe began his WWE career in 2015 and quickly became the top star on NXT. Having established himself in the wrestling world with his tenure with TNA and ROH, Joe seemed like he would make an excellent fit for the company and had a pretty good run.

Despite a decent run with NXT, Joe’s career on the main roster was hounded by injuries as he was forced out of the ring. He did color commentary for Monday Night RAW for the better part of 2020-2021. By April 2021, Joe was released by WWE.

He would return to the company for the NXT brand in June 2021, just a few months after his original release. He was an enforcer for the brand and even held the NXT Championship. However, Joe was rereleased in January 2022 due to budget cuts.

Samoa Joe is currently under contract with AEW and ROH, respectively. He is the current ROH World Television Champion.

#3. Mickie James

Mickie James is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. She joined WWE in 2003, starting in OVW, and made her way to the main roster in 2006 to begin her historic rivalry with Trish Stratus.

Mickie James would eventually be released from the company in April 2010 due to her displeasure with the company's direction with the women’s division at the time. She would go on to have a stellar run with TNA Wrestling (IMPACT Wrestling) from 2010 through 2015.

In 2016, Mickie returned to the company and competed as a seasoned veteran during her feuds with the likes of Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Asuka.

She was released by the company in April 2021 and had her belongings returned to her in a garbage bag, which was met with heavy criticism from fans and veterans alike.

Mickie James is currently under contract with IMPACT Wrestling and NWA, respectively.

#2. EC3

EC3 may have had only a "Top 1%" chance of succeeding in the company.

EC3 began his WWE career as “Derrick Bateman” on NXT between 2010 and 2013. His run was average at best, but Bateman never got a massive push during this period and was eventually released.

He reinvented his career when he joined TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and became EC3, the kayfabe nephew of TNA President Dixie Carter. He built his way up the ladder to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion and established himself in feuds with the likes of Sting and Kurt Angle.

EC3 resigned from the company and joined the NXT brand in 2018. His run the second time around was unfortunately not very memorable. The promotion released him in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

#1. "The Charismatic Engima" Jeff Hardy

“The Charismatic Enigma” has been in and out of the company several times. Jeff's initial run with his brother, Matt Hardy, was between 1994 through 2002. He was released in 2002 after not showing several live events.

After a stint in TNA, he returned to the company from 2006 to 2010, where he got a big push and became WWE Champion.

Hardy was released in 2009 due to injuries. He had yet another run with TNA between 2010 and 2017, then would return to WWE for his last run from 2017 through 2021, where he would be released from his contract in December 2021 after walking out in the middle of a tag match during a Live Event.

