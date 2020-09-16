5 WWE Superstars who should be repackaged before 2021

There comes a time in almost every WWE Superstar’s career when they have to reinvent themselves by making a drastic alteration to their character.

Bray Wyatt, for example, has performed as four different characters in WWE over the last decade – Husky Harris, “Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt, “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – while Glenn Jacobs worked as Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel before becoming Kane.

Looking at the current WWE Superstars on RAW and SmackDown, the majority of men and women on the roster already have established gimmicks that are unlikely to change too much in the near future.

However, there are still a select few Superstars who could definitely benefit from undergoing a character change if they are ever going to fulfill their potential in WWE.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five current WWE Superstars who should be repackaged before 2021.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

#5 Mustafa Ali (WWE RAW)

Advertisement

Over 18 months have gone by since an injury ruled Mustafa Ali out of the Elimination Chamber 2019 match, as well as the SmackDown gauntlet match that took place before the pay-per-view.

Ali’s spot in both of those matches went to Kofi Kingston, whose overwhelming popularity left WWE’s decision-makers with little choice but to book him in a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, which he went on to win.

Now, while that situation was obviously very unfortunate for Ali, is it really something that should define his entire WWE career?

The former 205 Live Superstar has hardly been involved in any meaningful storylines since he received his one and only opportunity at the WWE Championship against Bryan and Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2019.

He looked set to undergo a transformation as WWE’s hacker earlier in 2020 but, for reasons that have still never been explained, that storyline abruptly ended and it is unclear whether it will ever be revisited.

Regardless of whether or not he is revealed as the hacker, it is time for WWE to make some changes to Ali’s babyface character.