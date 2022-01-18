5 WWE Superstars who could replace Paul Heyman in the Bloodline

Paul Heyman served Roman Reigns as his Special Counsel for almost 16 months. He became an integral part of the Samoan Bloodline, working as the mastermind of the dominant WWE faction. If Reigns is still the Universal Champion, a lot of its credit goes to his once-trusted Wiseman.

A month ago, however, Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman after the latter admitted having connections with Brock Lesnar. However, the Champion hasn't been able to find a suitable replacement for his Special Counsel yet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Roman Reigns has fired Paul Heyman as his special counsel! Superman Punch to Heyman!! Roman Reigns has fired Paul Heyman as his special counsel! Superman Punch to Heyman!!

Roman Reigns will require a helpful ally after Paul Heyman's departure.

Any superstar who joins the Bloodline would benefit from working with the Universal Champion. In this article, let's look at five WWE Superstars who could replace Paul Heyman in the Bloodline.

#5. WWE Superstar Ridge Holland can align himself with The Bloodline

Ridge Holland is currently in a tag team with Sheamus. Ridge seems to be learning a lot from his idol, which has helped him in improving his wrestling skills.

But if given the opportunity to join The Bloodline, will Ridge remain loyal to Sheamus? We have seen many such instances where a Superstar has betrayed his partner to take a step forward in their career.

Holland could be an excellent addition to Roman Reigns' faction. He can be the muscle of the group, similar to how Batista was in Evolution. His presence will allow Reigns to stay focussed on dismantling his opponents, without worrying about any surprise ambush.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande