5 WWE Superstars who could replace Sami Zayn at Survivor Series 

Sami Zayn was removed from the Men's Survivor Series team this past week on SmackDown but Adam Pearce failed to name a replacement for the former champion.

Zayn became his own worst enemy when he took it upon himself to request the removal of Jeff Hardy. This then led to a match between the two men and it was Zayn who ended up being kicked out when he was pinned by The Charismatic Enigma.

The team is currently made up of Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods and Happy Corbin, but there are several potential replacements for Zayn on the SmackDown brand.

The following list looks at just five men who could step into the vacant slot in the SmackDown men's team.

#5. Cesaro could fill the vacant position on the Men's Survivor Series team

Cesaro has been overlooked this year in favor of the likes of Xavier Woods and Happy Corbin, but it could be argued that he was deserving of a place. The former Tag Team Champion looks to be stepping back into a feud with Sheamus after his altercation with Ridge Holland this past week on SmackDown.

This means that the company could decide to make a match between Cesaro and Sheamus, with the winner going on to represent the blue brand at Survivor Series.

The Swiss Cyborg obviously has experience in the Survivor Series match and given the names that have been chosen for RAW, he would have been an ideal pick.

It's unclear why Cesaro wasn't one of the men chosen ahead of Zayn or Corbin, but this could be WWE's way of making it right and finally adding him to the team.

The former champion has been one of WWE's most overlooked stars over the past few years, but the Survivor Series match will allow him to show what he's capable of and hopefully earn him a push on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun