5 WWE Superstars who could replace Sonya Deville as an authority figure

Based on Sonya Deville’s recent WWE SmackDown segments, it looks as though her time as an authority figure is about to come to an end.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Naomi issue an open challenge to anyone in the women’s division, prompting Deville to interrupt her. Naomi then demanded a match against Deville, who responded by cutting her fellow Total Divas stars’ microphone.

Deville said Naomi has had “chance after chance after chance” in WWE but she “constantly drops the ball.” WWE’s security team then escorted the former SmackDown Women’s Champion out of the arena.

At the time of writing, a match between Sonya Deville and Naomi has not yet been announced by WWE. However, it is clear from the recent developments on SmackDown that the two women will go one-on-one in the near future.

Assuming that the match happens, there is a real possibility that Deville could become a member of the women’s division once again. That would presumably open up a spot for someone to replace Deville to work alongside WWE official Adam Pearce.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who could realistically replace Sonya Deville as an authority figure.

#5 Sami Zayn could replace Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville’s television time has been surprisingly limited since she became an authority figure in January. She has not exactly done a bad job as a WWE official, but past on-screen decision-makers have been far more influential in storylines.

If WWE wants to take a different approach with her possible replacement, perhaps Sami Zayn could be the suitable candidate.

Granted, some people might think it would be a waste to turn the former Intercontinental Champion into an authority figure. But, much like Baron Corbin in 2018, he would be allowed to compete in matches and appear in several talking segments throughout shows.

Zayn’s conspiracy theorist character is one of the best in WWE. Not only can he produce incredible matches when called upon, but he is among the most entertaining superstars on the microphone right now.

The best authority figures can participate in comedy segments one minute and serious segments the next. Zayn is one of the few WWE Superstars who ticks both of those boxes.

