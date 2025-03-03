5 WWE Superstars who could return tonight on RAW

The WWE Universe is still buzzing from the events of Elimination Chamber 2025. Tonight's episode of RAW will be the first show following the PLE over the weekend and will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The company is currently on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and there could be some surprises along the way. There have been several stars who have been absent for a while, who could be planning on making their returns to the ring soon.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars who could return during tonight's episode of RAW:

#5. Asuka could finally make her return on WWE RAW tonight

Asuka on WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Asuka has been absent from the company since May 2024. She has not wrestled since Backlash: France last year. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at the PLE.

The Empress of Tomorrow was supposed to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament last year but was pulled due to a knee injury. She has not made her return yet, and recently shared concerning messages on social media about her safety.

If the veteran is ready to return, she could show up during the Women's World Championship clash between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY tonight on the red brand. The 43-year-old may interfere in the title match and help her Damage CTRL stablemate defeat Ripley and become the new champion.

#4. Kairi Sane may return during tonight's show

Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane was written off television after an attack by Pure Fusion Collective on the December 16, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. She was supposed to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, but the attack ruled her out of the competition.

Sane could potentially return alongside Asuka tonight in support of their stablemate, IYO SKY. Sane might get involved in the Women's World Championship match and attempt to cost Rhea Ripley the title.

#3. Ilja Dragunov might return tonight on the red brand

Dragunov on WWE RAW - Source: Getty

Ilja Dragunov is a rare in-ring talent, and joined the main roster last year. However, he didn't get much opportunity to shine before tearing his ACL in a match against Gunther at a WWE live event last September.

There have been recent reports claiming that The Mad Dragon was ahead of schedule in his recovery program. Dragunov could make his stunning return tonight and make it known that he wants a shot at Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Tyler Bate could return tonight

Tyler Bate was in a popular tag team with Pete Dunne when he suffered an unfortunate injury last year. The veteran tore his pectoral muscle during a Tag Team Match against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on the July 2, 2024, episode of WWE NXT.

Pete Dunne has been competing as a singles star since Bate's injury, but has not had success on the main roster. Tyler Bate could return tonight on RAW to reunite with The Bruiserweight, and the duo might go after The War Raiders' World Tag Team Championship going forward.

#1. Shayna Baszler might return to RAW

Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville were in a faction known as Pure Fusion Collective on WWE RAW. Deville was the leader of the group, but the company elected not to renew her contract last month.

Zoey Stark hasn't been featured on RAW lately, but has been in action on WWE Speed. Baszler has not competed since the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and The Queen of Spades could make her return tonight on the red brand.

Baszler might go after Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and begin a rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster.

