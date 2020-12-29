5 WWE Superstars who returned with a completely different look

The right look and gimmick can make or break the career of a WWE Superstar, and there are innumerable instances sprinkled across the company's storied history that support this statement.

Rocky Maivia's corny babyface look was a big flop, but things took a turn for good when he returned with an updated look, coupled with his new, heelish demeanor. Another Superstar that comes to mind is WWE legend The Undertaker. In WCW, he was just another big guy with a bland gimmick.

When he made his way to WWE in late 1990, he was presented to the WWE Universe as a deadman who possessed supernatural powers. The rest, as they say, is history. In the following list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who made their return to WWE TV at some point in their careers and came back with completely different looks.

#5 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho with long and short hair, side-by-side comparison

At SummerSlam 2005, Chris Jericho lost a WWE title match to John Cena, and the same story followed the next night on RAW, in a 'You're Fired' match. Jericho was fired on the spot by RAW GM Eric Bischoff and escorted out of the arena as he cried and pleaded with Bischoff. Jericho didn't appear on WWE TV for the next two years. It all changed when WWE began promoting his return in late 2007, with a bunch of cryptic binary clips.

Chris Jericho's WWE absence lasted two years

In November 2007, Jericho made his return to WWE, as a babyface. Jericho's signature long hair was gone, and so was his old outfit. He now sported a spiked, short haircut, and was looking as young and energetic as he had ever been up to that point. Jericho interrupted Randy Orton in his return promo, thus kicking off a feud between the two. The duo later faced off in a WWE title match, which Jericho won via DQ after JBL interfered in the match.