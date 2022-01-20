5 WWE Superstars who returned and won the Royal Rumble

One of the endearing things about the Royal Rumble match is the surprise returns. Several WWE Superstars have had memorable moments with returns in the Rumble like Diesel, Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley.

However, only a few have used the rush to claim victory.

With the 2022 Rumble on the horizon, it should be exciting to see what surprises are in store. Some past stars and legends will be making their returns, but what type of shockers will be on display?

Let's look at five WWE Superstars who returned and won the Royal Rumble.

5) Shawn Michaels - 1996 Royal Rumble winner

At the end of 1995, Shawn Michaels was taken out of action after a concussion. Ahead of the 1996 Royal Rumble Match, Michaels announced his return to the battle royal and desire to win back-to-back.

HBK came in at #18 and was firing on all cylinders. He finally delivered a Sweet Chin Music to his best friend Diesel to win the 1996 Rumble.

This was the first time anyone won the Rumble after a surprise return. WWE delivered a memorable video package with the "Tell Me A Lie" song that fans often mention.

Not only did HBK win after returning, but he also joined Hulk Hogan as a two-time Rumble winner.

