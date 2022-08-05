Be it in WWE or any other promotion, entrance music is an essential aspect of a superstar's persona. A wrestler's theme is the first thing the audience hears each time they come out and is often synonymous with a superstar's persona.

Every now and then, a superstar changes their theme. More often than not, this change in music tends to accompany a change in attitude. After all, a wrestler must have music that matches their current persona and alignment.

So what happens when they switch back to their previous characters? In this list, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars who reverted to their old theme songs and the reasons for the switch back.

#5. Edge: Switched back to Metalingus from The Other Side when he returned to WWE in 2022

Edge's iconic theme song Metalingus has been hailed as one of the greatest entrance themes in WWE history. Whether as a slimy heel or a beloved babyface, the WWE Universe has always reacted vocally upon hearing the unmistakable "You think you know me?" followed by Altar Bridge's iconic song.

However, when Edge turned heel earlier this year, his character was vastly different. Rather than the cunning Ultimate Opportunist we were used to seeing, the Hall of Famer sank in a far darker direction. Now sitting upon a mountain of ominopetence, Edge shed everything that made him well-liked, including his theme.

Using another Altar Bridge song, The Other Side. Edge formed The Judgment Day and ran roughshod over WWE. However, he would soon be betrayed by his own disciples who would leave him for Finn Balor. Thus, when Edge returned, he did so as the Rated-R Superstar once again.

Now in the good graces of the fans once more, Edge has brought back many of the mannerisms that endeared him to the WWE Universe. While many are happy to hear Metalingus return, they can still hear The Other Side as it continues to serve as the entrance theme for the new Judgment Day.

#4. Kurt Angle: Switched back to Medal from Medal (V3) upon his return to WWE in 2017

Kurt Angle reverted back to his original theme song as opposed to the remixed version of it upon his return to WWE in 2017

Another unmistakable theme that will go down in WWE history is Kurt Angle's Medal. While he is most commonly associated with the song, he was not the first person to use it. An earlier recording of the theme had been used by The Patriot and Sgt. Slaughter.

Whether intentional or not, it was quite fitting for the theme to be passed on to yet another American hero. What made Medal so iconic when Kurt Angle was using it, were the immortal "You Suck" chants that the fans would sing in harmony with the song's chorus. Made famous by Edge in 2002, the chants persisted regardless of whether Angle was a face or heel.

In 2006 however, WWE wanted to transition Angle into a far more serious character. Rather than the cocky Olympic hero he had portrayed for the bulk of his career, he was to be repackaged as the fiercely intense Wrestling Machine. Thus, to fit this more serious persona, his theme was remixed to include a longer intro and removed the section where fans would chant "You Suck."

The decision did not sit well with the fans even as they continued to support Angle's face run. Fortunately, he would return to using his original theme song upon his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 for the rest of his WWE run. Unlike before, the Hall of Famer has openly embraced the iconic chants which have been used as a term of endearment towards him.

#3. Jeff Hardy: Switched back to No More Words from Loaded when fans returned to WWE shows in 2021

Now this entry is somewhat complicated. Technically speaking, Loaded was used by Jeff Hardy long before No More Words. But to be fair, the earlier theme was more synnonymous with his tag team run with brother Matt Hardy as opposed to his solo career.

When The Hardy Boyz first split up in WWE, both brothers would go on to use their own unique themes. The Charismatic Enigma began using No More Words from 2008 until his departure in 2009. When Matt and Jeff returned to WWE, they revereted back to their tag team entrance music.

Even when both brothers did not compete alongside each other, Jeff would continue to use Loaded and fans began to clamor for him to bring back his iconic solo theme song. The WWE Universe got their wish and Hardy announced that he would bring back No More Words when live crowds could return.

While fans were indeed happy to hear the song, it was short-lived as Jeff Hardy was released from the company just a few months later. In a strange twist of fate (no pun intended), Hardy would once again use Loaded in AEW upon reforming The Hardy Boyz with his brother, Matt.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura: Switched back to The Rising Sun from Shadows of a Setting Sun after turning face in 2021

After winning back the support of the crowd, Shinsuke Nakamura went back to a purely instrumental theme in order for the audience to hum along with it

One of the most all-rounded entertainers in WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura exudes charisma. His energy is so strong that one can feel it even before he speaks or steps into the ring. By his entrance alone, the audience can feel the King of Strong Style's infectious stage presence.

Fans were quick to take to Nakamura's WWE run and were happy with his presentation. From his NXT debut to his Royal Rumble victory, the audience hummed along to the catchy tune of his theme song, The Rising Sun. On big occasions, the theme would often be performed live as well.

However, all good things had to come to an end. Following his heel turn in 2018, Nakamura would make a few changes. Changing his theme song, Shadows of a Setting Sun, was essentially Nakamura's old theme but with added rap vocals that made it difficult for fans to sing along to. That small change made all the difference in making it easier to dislike the Japanese superstar.

Eventually, Nakamura would find his way back into the good graces of the fans and begin a face turn in 2021. Reverting back to his original theme, he would find new levels of popularity thanks to Rick Boogs' playing it on guitar and of course, Pat McAfee's dancing.

#1. Steve Austin: Switched back to I Won't Do What You Tell Me from Cold Blooded after turning face in 2001

Following the defeat of The Alliance, of which he was a member, Steve Austin would revert to his most iconic WWE theme

A Superstar who had his fair share of entrance themes, Stone Cold Steve Austin was perhaps best known for the many songs he had from 1997-2001. Upon hearing the iconic glass shatter, legions of fans would erupt in hysteria at wrestling's number one anti-hero.

However, the company decided to turn The Rattlesnake heel in 2001 and have the company's biggest star lead The Alliance. As was the norm for most Alliance members, they would change their themes to highlight how separate they were from Vince McMahon and company. Stone Cold's theme was changed to Cold Blooded.

At Survivor Series 2001, The Alliance was destroyed for good. Never having lost the full support of the fans in the first place, Austin would turn back into a full-fledged face on the next Raw. In the weeks to follow, The Rattlesnake would revert to his most iconic WWE theme, I Won't Do What You Tell Me.

To this day, the Hall of Famer continues to use the iconic theme that he first used in 1998. After all, many generations of fans continue to associate this particular theme most prominently with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

