Eat, sleep, break another streak? : 6 believable matches for Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash at the Castle

Brock Lesnar’s loss to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam was a hard pill to swallow for Lesnar fans. He put up a memorable fight only to come up short against The Tribal Chief. Nevertheless, we can expect to witness The Beast Incarnate back in action at the next event.

Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will emanate from Cardiff, Wales. It is set to have a planned seating capacity of just around 71,000, one of the largest ever in WWE barring WrestleMania.

The only confirmed match on the card as of now is Drew McIntyre versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar could also be booked by the company. Here are six believable matches for The Beast Incarnate at Clash at the Castle.

#6. Omos

A modern-day counterpart of Viscera

Omos desperately needs a match against a top superstar. He has arguably spiraled downwards since his split with AJ Styles and the subsequent defeat in the feud against Bobby Lashley.

Triple H needs to carefully plan out the path for the 7-foot superstar. A feud between Omos and Brock Lesnar could be the solution as The Giant from Nigeria will fight a top superstar instead of reverting to the mid-card. Meanwhile, it could give The Beast Incarnate a solid opponent who matches his strengths and power.

Their eventual showdown could be booked for Clash at the Castle after WWE does its part in hyping it through multiple promos.

#5. Sheamus

The Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on SmackDown was quite a spectacle for the audience. It featured the use of traditional Irish weapons but The Scottish Warrior was victorious. Drew McIntyre redeemed himself by earning an opportunity to face The Head of the Table at Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus is bereft of a feuding partner after his loss to McIntyre. The Celtic Warrior's next target could be Brock Lesnar, as a rivalry against him will propel him into the main-event picture. WWE might develop a rivalry between The Great White and The Beast Incarnate in the upcoming SmackDown shows.

The last bout between Brock Lesnar and Sheamus was back in 2017 at a House Show in Canada. Both superstars have never faced off in a televised Premium Live Event, except in multi-man bouts such as the Royal Rumble. WWE must give them an opportunity to fight, especially on the big stages.

#4. Gunther

Will Lesnar bring an end to Gunther's domination?

Gunther is the next big thing in WWE. Ever since his debut, The Ring General has been on an impressive rise to the top of the roster. He solidified his name on the main roster when he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown in June.

Fighting for the Intercontinental title might be below Brock Lesnar’s repertoire. This gives WWE an advantage in booking Gunther against the Beast Incarnate without having to worry about a title change. The young Gunther could keep his gold even if Lesnar crushes him at Clash at the Castle. In another scenario, The Ring General could pull off a shocking victory to strengthen his status on the top card.

Both superstars have a deadly arsenal of grappling and submission moves, capable of dominating their opponents from start to finish.

#3. AJ Styles

On RAW recently, AJ Styles had a stylish victory in a triple-threat match which hinted at a return to his prime form. The Phenomenal One has a tendency to improve after each bout and the same could help him get a major breakthrough in the future.

Brock Lesnar against AJ Styles could be a cracker that transcends their previous fight at Survivor Series 2017. The underdog AJ came quite close to landing the finishing blow and picking up a huge victory against The Beast Incarnate. Their next match could witness The Phenomenal finally subduing Lesnar and even earning an opportunity for the WWE Title.

AJ Styles' athleticism against the brute strength of Brock Lesnar could give fans a mouthwatering battle come Clash at the Castle.

#2. The Usos (handicap match)

Lesnar could have his revenge for SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam was arguably due to interference from The Usos. The Beast Incarnate had the momentum but it was disrupted by Jimmy and Jey.

The Usos are fresh off another victory against The Street Profits. It is unlikely that fans will want a repeat of the tag-team bout at the upcoming event, having seen the same since Money in the Bank.

To combat this, WWE could book Brock Lesnar in a 2-on-1 handicap match against The Usos at Clash at the Castle. It would satisfy the need for vengeance of The Beast Incarnate before he seemingly shifts his focus onto another big rivalry away from The Bloodline.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle

Boxing Heavyweight Tyson Fury is reportedly interested in returning to WWE. He even mentioned that he wanted to fight in the summer of 2022. It is possible fans will get to see the British fighter at Clash at the Castle since he did not appear at SummerSlam.

The Gypsy King teased a feud with Drew McIntyre on social media. However, The Scottish Warrior is booked to fight Roman Reigns at the upcoming event. Arguably, the only other exciting option for Fury’s opponent is Brock Lesnar, making it a heavyweight clash for the ages.

Fury defeated Braun Strowman in his first match in WWE. He could repeat the same against Brock Lesnar and maintain his winning streak, similar to his boxing record.

However, Lesnar’s MMA instincts have a habit of taking over whenever he is in a tough bout. It might give him an advantage over Tyson Fury, should they battle at Clash at the Castle.

