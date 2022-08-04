5 teams who can dethrone The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

The Usos have apparently seen the end of The Street Profits. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions have defeated the challengers twice, and it is unlikely that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will get another shot at glory for the time being.

However, WWE needs to decide which tag team to pit against Jimmy and Jey Uso in the upcoming shows. They may have multiple options at hand, but dethroning the two pillars of The Bloodline would require quite some effort from any potential challenger.

On this list, we will take a look at five teams who can dethrone The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

A rocking duo

WWE made a good call by pairing Rick Boogs with Shinsuke Nakamura. The fusion of brawn, agility and charisma was well-received by the audience. Both superstars were highly anticipated to win against The Usos at WrestleMania 38.

Unfortunately, Nakamura was defeated by Jimmy and Jey after Boogs suffered an injury. He has been out of action for several months, but a recent update on his condition hints at an imminent return. Following his potential comeback, it is likely that he will team with Nakamura to reignite their rivalry with The Usos. A rejuvenated and determined Rick Boogs could be a major threat to the successful run of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The former 24/7 Champion has an uncanny ability to bulldoze opponents. Meanwhile, The Artist might not have forgotten the treatment he received from The Usos at The Show of Shows. His need for vengeance might drive him to the limits, while Boogs also has a long overdue doubleslam pending for The Usos.

#4. The Mysterios vs The Usos

The iconic father-son legacy of The Mysterios

Dominik and Rey fought against The Usos on the latest episode of RAW. Although it was in a losing cause, the duo could step up their game in the upcoming matches to come as they have gotten a boost after their win against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

The Mysterios have seemingly come out on top in their feud against The Judgment Day and could finally focus on the gold. It will be for the better as the tag team division of WWE has arguably become stale.

If Dominik and Rey ally themselves with Edge, they could pulverize the Tag Team Champions. The Rated-R Superstar could take care of any interference by The Tribal Chief. The father-son duo have defeated The Usos in the past, with both occasions being on SmackDown.

#3. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WWE Clash at the Castle

The New Day has defeated The Usos multiple times in the past. The iconic 11-time Tag Team Champions are arguably the favorites that could possibly dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are currently feuding with the Viking Raiders. Once that ends, The New Day could face The Usos. The Power of Positivity might ally themselves with Drew McIntyre again to nullify the involvement of Roman Reigns. This could significantly increase Kofi and Xavier’s chances to win against The Usos.

WWE could book a showdown for The New Day against Jimmy and Jey Uso at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle. Fans might see The Bloodline lose all the gold and glory in a single day if McIntyre wins against Reigns as well.

#2. The Dirty Dawgs

Paired randomly but became a champion tag team

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were randomly paired by Paul Heyman in 2019. Yet, the duo managed to cooperate and win tag team titles for each brand. It marked the beginning of an iconic team that was formed out of nowhere, which was highlighted even more by their reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Dirty Dawgs were on the path to success but were derailed by The Mysterios at WrestleMania Backlash 2021. WWE could provide Ziggler and Roode with another chance at the tag titles now that they are back on the main roster. It is a logical option as the duo have defeated The Street Profits before, the previous challengers for The Usos.

The Dirty Dawgs are capable of matching the agility and aerial domination of The Usos. Ziggler’s face turn after his attack on Theory could be for the better as the crowd will be on his side and Roode’s if they face off against Jimmy and Jey Uso in the future.

#1. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther is on a meteoric rise in WWE, thanks partly due to the managerial abilities of Ludwig Kaiser. The latter helped The Ring General win the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Gunther is now 'the next big thing' on the main roster, seeking glory on a solo run. However, he could broaden his horizons and team up with Kaiser to dethrone The Usos.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have shown impressive tag team abilities in the past. During an episode of SmackDown in May, the German duo crushed Drew Gulak and Ricochet. They showed a lot of promise in their coordination and teamwork.

Kaiser's wrestling abilities have been suppressed ever since he took up the role of manager. The new Head of Creative, Triple H, could pit Gunther and Kaiser against Jimmy and Jey Uso to unleash the hidden potential of both superstars as a team. They might even become the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions in the process.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far