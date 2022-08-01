Character changes, Epic Last Man Standing at SummerSlam 2022: 5 things Triple H has done right as WWE Head of Creative so far

SummerSlam 2022 was the first event with Triple H as the Head of WWE Creative. Fans were highly curious as to how the wrestling veteran would fit into the role. The Game had managed RAW and SmackDown efficiently, but managing a premium live event is a challenge on its own.

The Game did not disappoint. In fact, SummerSlam 2022 was one of the best events in recent years. The WWE Universe is jubilant after witnessing the creative capabilities of Triple H. They are looking forward to more such planning and performances by superstars in the near future.

In this list, we will look at five things Triple H has done right as WWE Head of Creative so far, especially in SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Exciting matches on RAW and SmackDown

Both brands in WWE have become a platform for exciting matches ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative. Be it with top superstars or mid-carders, The Game has delivered multiple bouts that stick in the memory of fans.

The Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match on the recent episode of SmackDown was the best of the lot. The bout featured the use of traditional Irish weapons called shillelaghs and gave the fans a much-needed showdown on free TV.

Usually in Vince McMahon’s time as creative head, such matches were scheduled to be held in big blockbuster events such as SummerSlam. However, Triple H is of a different mindset. He will deliver matches with intriguing stipulations to get the best out of the superstars as well as the brands.

#4. Did not split The Mysterios at SummerSlam 2022

Speculation regarding Dominik Mysterio turning heel has been high ever since The Judgment Day set their eyes on recruiting the youngster. He even seemingly agreed to join the heelish trio to save his father. However, Damien Priest rejected the notion, claiming “that’s not how it works.”

Dominik was expected to betray his father and eventually join The Judgment Day. However, things have taken a brighter turn after SummerSlam 2022.

The arrival of Edge followed by The Mysterios picking up a win against Finn Balor and Damien Priest made the crowd in Nashville go crazy. It seems that The Rated R-Superstar will team up with Rey and Dominik to strike down The Judgment Day in the future.

It was apparently for the better to let Dominik be with his father in a time when WWE lacks babyfaces. The Master of the 619 will continue elevating his son in the eyes of the fans. They already are a formidable tag team and it would have been a shame if The Mysterios had split.

#3. Cooling off on Theory’s push

Theory was set to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2022. However, Brock Lesnar caught him off guard and nullified him with an F-5 on the briefcase. He was then lying flat at ringside throughout the match.

Triple H made a good call on delaying the cash-in by Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is being pushed too far too soon. The former United States Champion first needs to connect with the audience to seamlessly transition to a main-eventer in WWE. It is a step-by-step process which requires months of proper build-up before he finally uses his contract to lift both the WWE world titles.

Theory is not ready to fill Roman Reigns' shoes just yet. This is why Triple H has given his push a cooldown, starting from RAW when Reigns rattled the youngster with his words. This was followed by a beatdown by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown, his loss to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2022 and subsequent failure to use his contract.

It is likely that Triple H has an elaborate plan for Mr. Money in the Bank in order to give the “Future of WWE” a huge chance at glory later.

#2. Character changes that suit a WWE Superstar naturally

Did Ronda Rousey actually turn heel on Liv at SummerSlam 2022?

SummerSlam 2022 witnessed two major superstars portray significant changes in their characters. Triple H made a good decision regarding them. The new personas suit their natural personalities and both have arguably delivered the best results in such roles in the past.

Ronda Rousey apparently turned heel after her controversial loss to Liv Morgan. She attacked the latter and even the referee after the bout. The villainous turn was much-needed if The Baddest Woman on the Planet is to play an antagonist for the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. Her babyface role, although good, would have arguably gotten stale without her as champion.

Contrasting to Ronda's turn, Becky Lynch turned babyface after her match with Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE emerged victorious and even earned Big Time Becks’ appreciation. Both shook hands, highlighting Lynch becoming a face, which was a good transition as her heel role did not suit her. She found success as a natural crowd-favorite and should continue to do so in the future.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H handles Ronda Rousey’s imminent burst of fury and Becky Lynch’s apparent partnership with Bianca. The latter duo could kick off the Women’s Tag Team title scene against Bayley’s new stable consisting of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

#1. Out-of-the-box thinking by Triple H

The main event of SummerSlam 2022 featured Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. Fans were initially troubled about the booking, especially because the rivalry was getting stale. The previous matches between them were also boring, including short bouts that involved plenty of finisher-spam.

Something special was needed by Triple H to win back the crowd. Unsurprisingly, the new head of creative delivered.

The iconic match at SummerSlam 2022 had it all: a sudden attack to start, back-and-forth action between both superstars, determination to get the gold, the build-up to the climax, and even a tractor that lifted the ring in surreal fashion.

Reigns eventually ‘buried’ The Beast Incarnate with steel steps and the broken announcer’s table to get a 10-count.

Although the result was expected by most fans, the match did live up to the hype generated by WWE. It was seemingly the last-ever fight between Lesnar and Reigns. Triple H made sure it was memorable before they parted ways.

