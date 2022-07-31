"Hellacious brutal warfare" - Wrestling world reacts to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's title match at WWE SummerSlam

The SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar left the pro wrestling community awestruck.

The final match of the on-and-off seven-year feud between Reigns and Lesnar concluded with much grandeur. They battled it out in the Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief and The Beast faced off for the first time since WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar took on his 'Cowboy' gimmick and proudly donned his hat while operating a tractor as he entered the ring. Additionally, he took advantage of the tractor on numerous occasions during the match.

With the conclusion of a rivalry of such magnitude, the wrestling world shared their reactions to the main event, claiming it was a 'match for the ages':

Another fan highlighted the last match in the feud between the two superstars to be 'creative and fun':

Justin @TJWtweetss Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns was a feud that had been drawn out for years. However, I will say this Brock Lesnar competed in his best match tonight in years. Very creative and fun spots tonight. Roman Reigns retaining was the best decision. Incredible ppv. #Summerslam Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns was a feud that had been drawn out for years. However, I will say this Brock Lesnar competed in his best match tonight in years. Very creative and fun spots tonight. Roman Reigns retaining was the best decision. Incredible ppv.#Summerslam

One Twitter user claimed the main event was an incredible way to close SummerSlam:

DesiNerd @MufsinM #WWE That last man standing match between @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns was insane! I thoroughly enjoyed their fight. Great way to end Summerslam. #SummerSlam That last man standing match between @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns was insane! I thoroughly enjoyed their fight. Great way to end Summerslam. #SummerSlam #WWE

Another fan stated it to be their favorite match of all time:

One fan noted that Lesnar and Reigns had put up a 'legendary performance' at SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns is approaching WWE milestone last achieved nearly 36 years ago

With his retainment of the title, Roman Reigns is about to achieve a milestone of completing two years as Universal Champion.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the last person to hold a title for such a long period was WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Roman Reigns retains. Next month he could hit two years as WWE Universal Champion. That would make him the first top champion in WWE since Hogan to do that Roman Reigns retains. Next month he could hit two years as WWE Universal Champion. That would make him the first top champion in WWE since Hogan to do that

The Tribal Chief has been undefeated since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. While the next contender for the title has already been announced, it is yet to be seen whether his reign in WWE will end anytime soon.

