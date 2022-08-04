WWE Clash at the Castle: Full match-card predictions

WWE is set to travel to the United Kingdom for its next major Premium Live Event, WWE Clash at the Castle. The event scheduled to take place on September 3, 2022, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, this will be the company's first major stadium event in the UK in over 30 years.

There is a lot of hype around this show and fans (especially those in the UK) are excited to see what WWE has in store for them. The excitement has further increased with Triple H now the head of the creative team.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Clash at the Castle. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same. Could we see some major title changes on the show?

#8 Seth Rollins vs. Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle was originally scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. However, it was announced that Riddle faced an injury on the RAW before SummerSlam during an attack from Rollins and was not medically cleared to compete at the premium live event .

The Original Bro did make an appearance at SummerSlam but was once again attacked by Rollins.

Reports have suggested that the reason to postpone this match was basically a "creative adjustment" and the two stars are expected to face each other at WWE Clash at the Castle next month. After being on the receiving side of multiple brutal attacks, Riddle would be the favorite to win this match and take revenge.

Prediction: Riddle wins

#7 Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

The SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line at SummerSlam last week as Liv Morgan defended her title against Ronda Rousey. The match ended in a controversial manner as Rousey had her shoulders on the mat for the 3-count but Liv tapped out at the same time which the referee didn't see.

Following the match, Rousey seemingly turned heel and attacked Liv. She then went on to attack the referee as well and WWE later announced that she has been suspended and fined for her actions.

Of course, these storyline suspensions don't last long and she is expected to return soon and set up a rematch against the SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle.

If the two stars again compete in a one-on-one match, we believe Rousey will win back the SmackDown Women's title. Rousey could then hold on to the title all the way till WrestleMania 39, setting up the dream match between her and Becky Lynch.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey becomes the new SmackDown Women's Champion

#6 Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

Sol @spanishfly515 #ClashattheCastle #SmackDown Hear me out this match would be absolute classic! Sheamus VS Gunther at clash of the castle for the intercontinental championship! Hear me out this match would be absolute classic! Sheamus VS Gunther at clash of the castle for the intercontinental championship! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ClashattheCastle #SmackDown https://t.co/K2FVu1YQ97

SmackDown superstar Gunther has been incredible as the Intercontinental Champion so far. With Triple H now in control, fans are excited to see how he books the former NXT UK Champion.

For those unaware, Gunther was previously known as WALTER during his time in NXT UK where he held the NXT UK Championship for a record-breaking 870 days. He would surely be booked to compete at WWE Clash at the Castle and we might even see a special entrance for him. Imagine if he brings back his iconic Imperium entrance for one night at Clash as the Castle.

As for his opponent, someone like Sheamus could be a great idea. The two could have an amazing hard-hitting match in front of the UK crowd. Ultimately, we expect Gunther to successfully retain his title.

Prediction: Gunther retains

#5 Edge and Rey Mysterio (w/ Beth Phoenix) vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (w/ Rhea Ripley) at WWE Clash at the Castle

After weeks of cryptic vignettes, Edge returned to WWE last week at SummerSlam during the match between the Mysterios and Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest). On the RAW after SummerSlam, the Rated-R Superstar made his intentions clear to end Judgment Day.

We might see him teaming up with WWE legend Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at the Castle next month to face Balor and Priest. Rhea Ripley is sure to be at ringside and to even the odds, we might see Beth Phoenix be at the ringside for Edge and Rey Mysterio. We expect the babyfaces to win this match.

Prediction: Edge and Rey Mysterio will win.

#4 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz for the United States Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Would love to have a match with ‘em all.



Who’s gonna be the one to survive?



Who does



#WWERaw All great challengers.Would love to have a match with ‘em all.Who’s gonna be the one to survive?Who does #AllMighty Nation wanna see me square up with?! All great challengers. Would love to have a match with ‘em all. Who’s gonna be the one to survive? Who does #AllMighty Nation wanna see me square up with?! #WWERaw https://t.co/NWYaJj3lrn

WWE made it clear on the RAW after SummerSlam that they are looking to elevate the United States Championship. Two triple threats took place, with AJ Styles and Ciampa winning those matches. The two then faced each other later in the night, with Ciampa winning and becoming the #1 contender for the United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who he'll be facing next week.

Bobby Lashley has had an impressive run as the United States Champion and WWE would plan to book him in a major match at Clash at the Castle. We might see a multi-man match in the UK with Lashley defending his title against Ciampa, AJ Styles, and The Miz. This match could be used to further solidify Lashley's title run and also let The Miz turn on Ciampa, leading to a feud between the two.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley retains

#3 The Usos (c) vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Usos have dominated the tag team division of WWE for a long time now. They are the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions and are mostly out of opponents to beat.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, we might see them defend their titles against the Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland). The UK crowd would love to see Butch (fka Pete Dunne) in action as he is a former NXT UK Champion. While it would be interesting to see if they win the titles, we expect The Usos to retain again, setting up an interesting storyline for The Bloodline. More on that later.

Prediction: The Usos retain

#2 Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai at WWE Clash at the Castle

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #ESTofWW It's Broken down! Bayley's stable came to Raw looking for trouble...they found it. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss all involved in the Brawl. Took over 10 officials to break it up! #WWERaw It's Broken down! Bayley's stable came to Raw looking for trouble...they found it. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss all involved in the Brawl. Took over 10 officials to break it up! #WWERaw #ESTofWW https://t.co/eZqcpiAJTa

WWE SummerSlam 2022 saw three major returns in the women's division. Multi-time women's champion Bayley made her return and debuted a new stable consisting of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai in NXT). The three stars made their presence felt on the RAW after SummerSlam, attacking the already injured Becky Lynch and later on ambushing Alexa Bliss and Asuka .

At WWE Clash at the Castle, we might see the trio in action for the first time together against the team of Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. We expect the heels to win this match, setting up a singles feud between Bayley and Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Prediction: Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai win

#1 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

The only match officially announced so far for WWE Clash at the Castle is Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns retained his title against Brock Lesnar last week at SummerSlam in an epic Last Man Standing match.

As for McIntyre, he defeated Sheamus on SmackDown before SummerSlam to become the #1 contender for the Unified world titles.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns is currently one of the biggest matches that WWE can book on their roster. The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the WWE mountain for two years now with no star being able to dethrone him.

However, the historic title reign might come to an end at WWE Clash at the Castle, with Drew McIntyre becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in front of his home crowd. There's no better place than this for him to get his crowning moment!

Imagine the tension in The Bloodline if Roman Reigns loses his titles but The Usos are still the Unified Tag Team Champions. Would The Usos still acknowledge him as the Head of the Table?

Prediction: Drew McIntyre becomes the new WWE Universal Champion

Comment down and let us know your own predictions for WWE Clash at the Castle.

