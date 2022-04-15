5 WWE Superstars who would be revitalized by moving to AEW

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38. He left as someone with a point to prove and returned as a major attraction. The second-generation star's arrival at the AT&T Stadium was greeted with a rapturous ovation as he went on to have a classic with Seth Rollins.

Over the next two weeks on RAW, fans treated Rhodes like a returning hero and made him the hottest babyface in professional wrestling. This is in stark contrast to the end of The American Nightmare's tenure in AEW, where he ceased to be popular with the audience. Jumping ship has given him a new lease on life.

There are also several stars on the WWE roster who would benefit from a move in the other direction. With that being said, here are five superstars who would be revitalized by moving to AEW:

#5 Dolph Ziggler has a lot more to offer

Dolph Ziggler needs a fresh coat of paint

In the early 2010s, professional wrestling fans expected Dolph Ziggler to become one of the biggest stars in the sport. The Showoff had the ability to connect with fans on the microphone and with his immaculate selling in the ring.

Despite fleeting glimpses, he has been stifled by inconsistent booking and hasn't been able to fulfill his potential. With the wrestling landscape thriving, Ziggler now has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of many of his peers and reinvent himself outside WWE.

#4 Finn Balor is stuck in the midcard

Finn Balor made an instant impact when he was called up to the main roster, notching huge wins against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins en route to becoming the first Universal Champion. However, his momentum was halted by a torn labrum that forced him to vacate the title.

The Irishman found himself in midcard purgatory on his return from WWE and hasn't been involved in too many moments of significance. During his time as the leader of the Bullet Club, Balor proved that he could be one of the most compelling characters in professional wrestling.

A move to AEW could help him become a main eventer again.

#3 Rey Mysterio could use a move away from WWE

Rey Mysterio has been one of WWE's most popular babyfaces over the last two decades. The 47-year-old has thrilled audiences around the world with his charisma and high-flying style of wrestling. The fans have come to adore him as a masked superhero.

Mysterio is currently working with his son, Dominik, but the father-son duo aren't presented as anything more than a mid-card act. With his career winding down, a move to AEW could be ideal for the former WCW man and help him become a main-event player once again.

Mysterio's star power would also provide All Elite Wrestling with a significant boost.

#2 AJ Styles might be in the twilight of his phenomenal career

Ever since his arrival at the 2016 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles has proven on several occasions that he is one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet. The Phenomenal One has put on compelling matches with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Bryan Danielson.

Styles is undoubtedly one of WWE's best free-agent signings and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, his run with the global juggernaut might have already peaked and he could use a fresh coat of paint.

A move to AEW would not only give AJ Styles fresh opponents but also put him in position to have another world title run.

#1 Seth Rollins

Would you like to see Rollins become All Elite?

Seth Rollins is currently one of WWE's featured stars and is involved in a high-profile feud with Cody Rhodes. While his in-ring work remains impeccable, his character work has become far too comedic and it can be difficult to take him seriously as a main eventer.

The former Shield member was forced to change course when the audience turned on him during his feud with The Fiend in 2019. Since then, Rollins has decided to expand his horizons and play more eccentric characters with mixed results.

A move to AEW would help him press the reset button and go back to being a serious wrestler.

