5 WWE Superstars who said they miss other wrestlers

Life as a WWE Superstar is quite demanding and one has to be on the road for the majority of the year. WWE Superstars wrestle on a weekly basis and are away from their friends and families for long stretches of time. While on the road and traveling together, Superstars oftentimes build new bonds and some go on to form lifelong friendships.

There are instances when a Superstar tragically passes away, leaves the company, or even switches brands during the WWE Draft. Thus, two wrestlers who were working with each other on a regular basis are separated in an instant.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at five such instances and focus on five WWE Superstars who publicly stated that they miss other wrestlers.

#5 Brock Lesnar remembers the late Curt Hennig

Curt Hennig

WWE legend Brock Lesnar received some great advice from Hall of Famer Curt Hennig back when Lesnar was yet to make his way to the main roster. Just before The Beast Incarnate's main roster debut in early 2002, the duo wrestled in two matches on WWE live shows and also had one Dark match.

Hennig would pass away a year later due to acute drug intoxication. Lesnar wrote about Hennig in his book "Death Clutch", and stated that he misses him a lot.

"I really think about him every day. We could have had so much fun together. I miss him so much, because with Curt you were never just passing time. You were enjoying every minute of it. Why did he have to go and die?"

Lesnar was also caught on camera getting emotional while reminiscing about his days with Mr. Perfect. He went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in the history of this business and Hennig would certainly have been proud of how much The Beast accomplished in a short amount of time.