5 WWE Superstars we can't see winning at WrestleMania 39

The Road to WrestleMania 39 is approaching its final stretch, and the hype is almost at its peak for WWE's biggest show of the year. The two-night card already features nine colossal bouts, with a few more matches to be added before April 1st. As incumbents seek to consolidate their empires, rising stars wish to finally scale the mountain-top and legendary icons would love to prove that they "still got it".

As all these superstars each stake their claim to another moment of greatness, some need the win more than others. In the interest of creating new stars, these stars CAN NOT afford to lose, meaning their opponents are highly likely to do the job.

For today's list, let's run down five of those WWE Superstars that we absolutely can't see winning at WrestleMania 39

#5: The Usos must lose the WWE Undisputed tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39

The Usos have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions for over 600 days. Since defeating The Mysterios at Money In The Bank 2021, Jimmy and Jey have consistently found ways to up their game. They knocked off RK-Bro in May 2022 to add the RAW Tag Team Titles to their collection and become the Undisputed Champions. The brothers have since kept the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats with their work in The Bloodline.

The Bloodline storyline is why The Usos must lose at WrestleMania 39. With Sami Zayn having created huge cracks in the faction and losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, he is long overdue a win against his former stable. Although the match isn't official yet, it's almost certain that the former Honorary Uce will get his revenge by dethroning The Usos in Hollywood alongside his real-life best friend.

The Usos need to lose their titles before The Bloodline meets its demise and Jey inevitably stands up to Reigns. The Ones have reached the end of their tether as champions, and the next chapter of their story doesn't involve the titles. This is why they must lose at WrestleMania 39.

#4: Logan Paul MUST NOT defeat Seth " Freakin' " Rollins at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul has taken WWE by storm. Since debuting at WrestleMania 38, it has taken the polarizing social media megastar just four matches to win the respect of the notoriously harsh internet fanbase. His performances against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and his return at Royal Rumble 2023 in particular, made everyone stand up and take notice of his natural showmanship and jaw-dropping athleticism.

With that being said, defeating Seth Rollins should prove to be a bridge too far for The Maverick. The Visionary is arguably the biggest star of his generation, having beaten everyone from Chad Gable to Brock Lesnar. Apart from his extensive pedigree (no pun intended), Rollins is expected to be in the World Title mix after the Show of Shows, and a loss to a relative rookie will do him no favors.

In the interest of protecting one of WWE's biggest main eventers who is in his prime, Logan Paul will likely lose at WrestleMania 39.

#3: Brock Lesnar will be too hot to handle for Omos at WrestleMania 39

Will The Nigerian Giant shock the world?

Normally, when a younger, upcoming star faces a WWE legend at WrestleMania, the former is expected to win, or "go over". Them going over makes a statement on the biggest stage that a new star has arrived and is ready to take over the promotion from the titans of yesteryear. Sometimes, though, the younger competitor is simply elevated by being in the same ring as an icon and doesn't need the win.

That certainly seems to be the case with Omos, as he is set to lock horns with arguably the most dominant superstar in WWE history: The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Lesnar has been on a poor run as of late and needs a palate-cleansing win. The Nigerian Giant is the perfect opponent for this due to his massive physical stature and relatively low momentum.

A loss to The Beast won't hurt his creative direction, but it will give Omos arguably the biggest match of his career. We can't see him pulling off the upset.

#2: There is no reason for Charlotte Flair to win at WrestleMania 39

The Queen must do the honors at the Showcase of Immortals

Charlotte Flair is, by a country mile, THE most decorated superstar in the history of the WWE Women's division. Her 14 World Championships wins are twice as many as Trish Stratus. Flair has done it all, and at this point in her career, can be considered a "walking main event".

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is riding a sky-high wave of momentum as she seeks to make a permanent ascent to the top of the division. She has already lost to The Queen at WrestleMania, and another loss would be catastrophic for her career. To top it all off, Flair has already run through the SmackDown roster, meaning there are no fresh challengers for her should she retain.

At WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair MUST do the honors for Rhea Ripley, because that's what's best for business.

#1: John Cena must do the job at 'Mania

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. The Cenation Leader boasts a collection of iconic records, matches, moments, and achievements as vast as the day is long. There is little left for him to achieve in the company apart from retiring in a manner befitting his towering legacy and entering the Hall of Fame.

Austin Theory, on the other hand, is just getting started and has mountains of potential to fulfill in the company. The Forever Champ has endured a rocky time in his attempt to establish himself as the man to fill the shoes of Cena, Roman Reigns, and all before him. If Theory's feud with The Franchise Player is to help the cause, he must have his hand raised at the So-Fi Stadium.

While some may argue that Cena has lost too much in recent years, the 5-time United States champion's legacy is virtually bulletproof at this point. The older man will be off to Hollywood again afterwards and Theory will stay in the company, grinding every week to become WWE's next crossover star. Given all this information, it's clear who must win the United States title match at WrestleMania 39. And his name is not John Cena.

