5 WWE Superstars who stand to gain from moving to NXT

NXT is still considered a developmental brand for WWE, but the company have often said they want it to be considered as the third brand alongside Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

With that being said, NXT has contributed massively towards the ongoing success of WWE with many of the superstars who have shone on the black and gold brand becoming top stars on RAW or SmackDown, like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

However, there have even been times when superstars have moved from RAW and SmackDown back to NXT, where they've arguably found more success. Finn Balor, Breezango and now Samoa Joe are, perhaps, the biggest names that have returned to the brand to increased popularity.

But which other superstars on RAW or SmackDown would stand to gain from returning to NXT? Here are five names I think would be better off there.

#5. Former WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet

The high-flying star went on to win the NXT North American title and the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic with Aleister Black, but he was then called up to WWE's main roster where he had a brief WWE United States Title run before petering out completely.

It doesn't seem like Ricochet is going to get a main event run on either RAW or SmackDown and someone with his talent and in-ring ability should absolutely be treated like star, therefore a move back to NXT would benefit him immensely.

Not only would it give him an opportunity to go for the NXT Title, which would give him the opportunity to act as a brand's leading man for a way, should he win it. But it would also allow him the space to have decent feuds with other wrestlers who can match him technically, meaning he won't have to dial it back any.

