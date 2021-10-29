5 WWE Superstars who had more success outside the company

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling promotion, one that many younger wrestlers dream to join when they start their careers. With a rich history, dedicated worldwide following, and impressive paychecks, the company has been the numero uno destination for wrestlers in the 21st century.

WWE employs a large roster collected from different walks of life. Many are former independent wrestlers and veterans of the business. Some are scouted from the sports industry, especially football, weightlifting, and amateur wrestling. Some female wrestlers have their roots in the fitness and fashion circle.

Many superstars fail to find their footing amid the company's complicated pecking order. Their success in other promotions before the beginning of their journey with the company often outweighs their WWE accomplishments.

Here is a list of five superstars who have had more success outside WWE.

#5 Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet

Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018 and has since accomplished nothing on a major scale. He initially displayed much promise, winning the NXT North American Championship during his stint in the former black-and-gold brand.

When he started wrestling on the main roster, fans anticipated major accomplishments. The company, however, had other plans for the athletic superstar.

Ricochet became part of an unsuccessful tag team with Aleister Black and won the United States Championship. He earned a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar but lost without being able to put up much of a fight.

Before joining WWE, Ricochet was considered an important talent full of athleticism, with an unending arsenal of high-flying moves. One of his matches against Will Ospreay even managed to divide fans and wrestlers alike.

His best days saw him wrestle as Prince Puma in the bizarre realm of Lucha Underground. He won the promotion's top singles championship twice.

