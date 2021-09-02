5 current WWE superstars who would have been successful during the Attitude Era

At the height of the Monday Night War, WWE had to raise their stakes and provide fiercer, more adult-friendly programming. WWE utilized the term "The Attitude Era" to portray this new style of their programming.

Gone were most of the goofy gimmicks seen in the first half of the '90s. Instead, it saw the rise of some of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Steve Austin, Mick Foley, The Rock and Triple H became top-tier talents and the entire McMahon family became part of the show.

The Attitude Era ran from 1997 to 2002. It was followed by the Ruthless Aggression era. Almost two decades since the end of the Attitude Era, one can observe a totally transformed terrain in WWE, with the focus on family entertainment.

However, some superstars on the current roster could have become a success story in the violent, intense and unpredictable world of The Attitude Era. Here is a list of 5 current members of the WWE roster who contain within themselves the ability to succeed in the Attitude Era.

#5 Former WWE Champion AJ Styles

AJ Styles is a brilliant technician in the ring and professional wrestlers of his level can usually succeed regardless of the necessities of the era. However, Styles also has the requirements sorted.

He could have played the role of an endearing face with whom the spectators would have rallied around, or he could have taken part in a resurgent tag team division, battling the likes of Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz.

Unlike the other entries on the list, this is not a far-fetched fantasy. The reigning Raw Tag Team Championship worked for WCW during the tail end of the Attitude Era. Styles even received a WWE tryout, although he did not manage to win a contract.

